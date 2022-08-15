ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldport, OR

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newslincolncounty.com

Harbor Village RV Mobile Home Park transfering into the hands of those who live there….

Harbor Village Cooperative receives $8 million from Oregon Housing Stability Council to stabilize space rents. The Housing Stability Council of the state of Oregon’s Housing and Community Services approved $8.04 million of funding to the Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park for infrastructure repair and other costs at its August 5, 2022 meeting. The Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park consists of 201 mobile home and RV spaces located at 923 SE Bay Blvd in Newport with an estimate of over 300 residents, the largest cooperatively owned mobile home park in Oregon and Washington. The cooperative also received a $2 million Congressionally designated grant in April 2022.
NEWPORT, OR
lanecounty.org

Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment

Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waldport, OR
Waldport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Lebanon-Express

County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection

Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
LEBANON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#City Limits#Housing Development#The Waldport City Council#Rv#The Planning Commission
philomathnews.com

Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity

The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Rods N Rhodies; Sea Lion Caves Celebration; Black and White Recycling Event

September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene School District 4J offers free meals to students for school year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students in the Eugene School District 4J will continue to get free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The free meal program is for all students, regardless of family income. 4J will be offering free breakfasts and lunches, with a separate program for after-school meals. 4J officials say they recognize that many families are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was proposed by the district's budget committee and approved by the board. They want to continue the free meal program with revenue from the district’s budget. The program is estimated to cost $650,000 out of the district's $270 million budget.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Attacking the algae on Waverly Lake

A visitor to Waverly Park alerted me Monday that people were raking off the unsightly algae, the subject of a couple of stories on this site. I got on the bike to take a look. At the dock where the city’s paddleboats are berthed, I met Scott Jackson of the Albany Parks and Recreation Department:
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
clayconews.com

TRIPLE FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (August 16, 2022) - The Oregon State Policen is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 101 near milepost 122. The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center. The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
ALBANY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Three Otis men die Monday in Highway 101 crash near Salishan

GLENEDEN BEACH – Three men from Otis were killed Monday when a small SUV collided with a dump truck on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Salishan. Oregon State Police said Matthew Phillips, 31, of Otis was southbound about 10:40 a.m. in his Chevrolet S-10 Blazer when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a dump truck being driven by Claude Segerson, 69, of Otis. Phillips’ vehicle stayed in the northbound lane, police said, but Segerson’s dump truck went off the road and down an embankment.
OTIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
KVAL

Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant

EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy