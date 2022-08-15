Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Yachats nonprofit housing developer wins state grants to proceed with affordable rent apartment complex in Florence
A Yachats-based nonprofit development company has received state funding and arranged other financing to proceed with a $10.9 million, 24-unit affordable housing project in Florence. Our Coastal Village of Yachats plans to break ground on the project next April and complete it in May 2024, said company president Layne Morrill...
newslincolncounty.com
Harbor Village RV Mobile Home Park transfering into the hands of those who live there….
Harbor Village Cooperative receives $8 million from Oregon Housing Stability Council to stabilize space rents. The Housing Stability Council of the state of Oregon’s Housing and Community Services approved $8.04 million of funding to the Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park for infrastructure repair and other costs at its August 5, 2022 meeting. The Harbor Village RV and Mobile Home Park consists of 201 mobile home and RV spaces located at 923 SE Bay Blvd in Newport with an estimate of over 300 residents, the largest cooperatively owned mobile home park in Oregon and Washington. The cooperative also received a $2 million Congressionally designated grant in April 2022.
opb.org
A ballot measure that would open streets to ATVs in a small Oregon town is causing a ruckus
Most Oregonians haven’t heard of Lakeside. It’s a small town that sits just off Route 101 on the south-central coast. You can’t actually see downtown from the 101, so most people just drive straight by. But 100 years ago, things were different. “The elite from Hollywood would...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County needs to calculate cost of vacation rentals, not just income
Short term rentals create and destroy value. Those affected include permanent residents, long term tenants, and the county. The accounting is not simple, but the issues are clear. I look at the issues from several decades as a real estate appraiser, a frequent expert witness on values, and instructor on...
yachatsnews.com
Have opinions about Samaritan’s operations? Time to speak up is Tuesday
NEWPORT – Have opinions and comments about Samaritan Health Services’ operations in Lincoln County – from Waldport to Newport to Lincoln City? Now is the time to speak up. Samaritan Health Services has scheduled two listening sessions to gather input on health needs from residents of Lincoln,...
Lebanon-Express
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Coast CC offers last of summer’s “on the spot” admissions Thursday, Aug. 25
NEWPORT – Oregon Coast Community College is staging its last “on the spot” admissions event of the summer from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the college’s central campus in Newport or at its north county center in Lincoln City. If you’re one of the thousands...
philomathnews.com
Pickup, dump truck collide on BLM road in Marys Peak vicinity
The drivers of a pickup and dump truck that collided Friday on a Bureau of Land Management road on Marys Peak were uninjured but a passenger may have suffered a broken wrist, according to a report filed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occured on the afternoon...
kcfmradio.com
Rods N Rhodies; Sea Lion Caves Celebration; Black and White Recycling Event
September 9th and 10th is the annual Rods N Rhodies car show in old town. Last night at the City Council meeting the council approved the street closure that will affect Bay street from the Nopal and 1st Street intersection to the Siuslaw River Bridge for Saturday the 10th. The annual event brings in about 125 custom cars and also supports the Rods N Rhodies charity arm: Transportation Solutions. Transportation Solutions helps families with automotive repair needs in order to commute to and from employment as well as providing the ability to have safe transportation. The charity also sometimes helps individuals with needed repairs and each case is reviewed individually. Funds from the Rods N Rhodies shows goes to pay for those repairs using local businesses to perform them. Repairs can range from purchasing a new tire to engine and transmission repairs.
kezi.com
Eugene School District 4J offers free meals to students for school year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Students in the Eugene School District 4J will continue to get free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The free meal program is for all students, regardless of family income. 4J will be offering free breakfasts and lunches, with a separate program for after-school meals. 4J officials say they recognize that many families are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was proposed by the district's budget committee and approved by the board. They want to continue the free meal program with revenue from the district’s budget. The program is estimated to cost $650,000 out of the district's $270 million budget.
hh-today.com
Attacking the algae on Waverly Lake
A visitor to Waverly Park alerted me Monday that people were raking off the unsightly algae, the subject of a couple of stories on this site. I got on the bike to take a look. At the dock where the city’s paddleboats are berthed, I met Scott Jackson of the Albany Parks and Recreation Department:
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (August 16, 2022) - The Oregon State Policen is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 101 near milepost 122. The preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated...
kezi.com
Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center. The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the...
Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer
ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
yachatsnews.com
Three Otis men die Monday in Highway 101 crash near Salishan
GLENEDEN BEACH – Three men from Otis were killed Monday when a small SUV collided with a dump truck on U.S. Highway 101 just south of Salishan. Oregon State Police said Matthew Phillips, 31, of Otis was southbound about 10:40 a.m. in his Chevrolet S-10 Blazer when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a dump truck being driven by Claude Segerson, 69, of Otis. Phillips’ vehicle stayed in the northbound lane, police said, but Segerson’s dump truck went off the road and down an embankment.
KATU.com
Three people killed in crash, Highway 101 closed north of Depoe Bay on the Oregon coast
Three people died in a crash that has Highway 101 closed Monday between Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, the Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported late Monday morning near milepost 122, which is north of Lincoln Beach. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that the north and southbound...
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
KVAL
Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant
EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
