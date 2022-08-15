Read full article on original website

Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
ESPN
Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will continue their four-game series in the windy city on Wednesday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. Houston is 75-43,...
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With Yet Another Pitcher Injury
It was Carlos Carrasco on Monday night. On Tuesday night, it was Taijuan Walker. The New York Mets have been dealt two significant blows to their rotation in the past few days. After Carrasco suffered an oblique injury, Walker was pulled from last night’s start with back spasms. Walker...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon added to Astros' lineup Monday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Dubon was added after Jeremy Pena was scratched for a stiff neck. He will start at shortstop and bat leadoff. Dubon has a $2,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Pena scratched, Mauricio Dubon leading off Monday for Astros
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena has been scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup because of a stiff neck. Mauricio Dubon will fill in as the Astros' starting shortstop and leadoff batter. Dubon...
Athletics vs. Rangers Prediction and Odds for Monday, August 15 (Kaprielian Gives Oakland Pitching Edge)
I don't always recommend betting on the Oakland Athletics, but when I do, it's because James Kaprielian is on the mound. Kaprielian allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, compiling a 2.39 ERA in that stretch. Oakland is 6-2 in his last eight outings, including two wins over these Texas Rangers.
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
FOX Sports
Astros take road slide into matchup with the White Sox
Houston Astros (75-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-56, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -148, White Sox +126; over/under...
Yardbarker
Brewers' Omar Narvaez, Trevor Rosenthal to begin rehab assignments
The Nashville Sounds will get some extra help Tuesday as Omar Narvaez and Trevor Rosenthal begin rehab assignments. Both are looking to return from leg injuries and will join the AAA Nashville Sounds in Jacksonville for a road trip. If all goes well, both will look to play a key role in a potential postseason run.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
Yardbarker
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants
Two days after he was unavailable to share in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the San Francisco Giants' 2012 World Series-winning team, left-hander Madison Bumgarner can expect a nice greeting when he opens the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. Bumgarner (6-11, 4.13 ERA),...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
