Chicago, IL

FanSided

Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence

What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Texas Rangers fire president of baseball operations Jon Daniels

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons. Daniels was let go as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad

Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With Yet Another Pitcher Injury

It was Carlos Carrasco on Monday night. On Tuesday night, it was Taijuan Walker. The New York Mets have been dealt two significant blows to their rotation in the past few days. After Carrasco suffered an oblique injury, Walker was pulled from last night’s start with back spasms. Walker...
MLB
Yardbarker

Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects

RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon added to Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon has been added to the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Dubon was added after Jeremy Pena was scratched for a stiff neck. He will start at shortstop and bat leadoff. Dubon has a $2,000 salary on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jeremy Pena scratched, Mauricio Dubon leading off Monday for Astros

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena has been scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup because of a stiff neck. Mauricio Dubon will fill in as the Astros' starting shortstop and leadoff batter. Dubon...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Astros take road slide into matchup with the White Sox

Houston Astros (75-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-56, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -148, White Sox +126; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brewers' Omar Narvaez, Trevor Rosenthal to begin rehab assignments

The Nashville Sounds will get some extra help Tuesday as Omar Narvaez and Trevor Rosenthal begin rehab assignments. Both are looking to return from leg injuries and will join the AAA Nashville Sounds in Jacksonville for a road trip. If all goes well, both will look to play a key role in a potential postseason run.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers

Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants

Two days after he was unavailable to share in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the San Francisco Giants' 2012 World Series-winning team, left-hander Madison Bumgarner can expect a nice greeting when he opens the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game series in San Francisco on Monday night. Bumgarner (6-11, 4.13 ERA),...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
CHICAGO, IL

