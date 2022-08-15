Read full article on original website
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
Unusual Illinois Hot Dog Dubbed One of Best in US
A survey recently named the 13 Best Hot Dogs in America and a rather unconventional Illinois hot dog made the list. Have you had this dog yet?. You'd have difficulty in most Illinois rooms finding someone who doesn't believe the true Chicago-style hot dog, to be the supreme hot dog in the U.S. Just the fun of making your own authentic Chicago dog is where most of the joy is found.
Six Flags Great America shooting was not random, police say
Police in Illinois said that a shooting outside a Six Flags Amusement Park in Chicago on August 14 was “not a random act”. In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Gurnee Police Department said that according to their investigation, suspects entered the parking lot of Six Flags in a white sedan. The suspects exited the […]
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
evanstonroundtable.com
There is a message attached to ‘Attached’
Attached is a sculpture leased by the City of Evanston via the Arts Council. Its site, in Burnham Shores Park (between Hamilton Street and Burnham Place), was the choice of Jennifer Lasik, then-Cultural Arts Coordinator of the City of Evanston. It is an impressive work, full of meaning as a...
Chicago Woman's Feet Severed In Lake Michigan Boating Accident
Another woman was also injured in the accident.
Say What? Illinois City Called One of the Worst to Visit in America
Why is it that one of the world's greatest cities is now being called one of the worst to visit in America?. Opinions, man. That's why. Everyone who can create a website or anyone who can log on to a social media account has an opinion on something, anything. Some...
cwbchicago.com
Security guard fires shots during River North carjacking; Chicago hijacking tally passes 1,000 for the year
An armed security guard shot at a man who stole a woman’s car while she was pumping gas at a River North service station on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported, but the thief got away with the woman’s car—at least for a while.
qrockonline.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Suburban Chicago women charged in Jan 6 attack on US Capitol expected to plead guilty
A CPD officer allegedly detailed his plans to attack "commies" on his road trip to DC during the January 6 attack, court records show.
qrockonline.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
nypressnews.com
Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don’t have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
WGNtv.com
Social media craze may be leading to surge in car thefts, police say
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities are investigating three car thefts and one attempted vehicle swipe, all of which were Kia’s, on the South Side of Berwyn. According to police, the trend started on social media and now officers are seeing a surge in car thefts across Cook County and nationwide.
The Independent Newspapers
Elmhurst Police investigating armed robbery
Elmhurst Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the AT&T Store located at 291 N. York Street, Elmhurst. on August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Just prior to store closing, two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery. One offender displayed a black handgun and...
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery
A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
