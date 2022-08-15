ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q985

Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Unusual Illinois Hot Dog Dubbed One of Best in US

A survey recently named the 13 Best Hot Dogs in America and a rather unconventional Illinois hot dog made the list. Have you had this dog yet?. You'd have difficulty in most Illinois rooms finding someone who doesn't believe the true Chicago-style hot dog, to be the supreme hot dog in the U.S. Just the fun of making your own authentic Chicago dog is where most of the joy is found.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

There is a message attached to ‘Attached’

Attached is a sculpture leased by the City of Evanston via the Arts Council. Its site, in Burnham Shores Park (between Hamilton Street and Burnham Place), was the choice of Jennifer Lasik, then-Cultural Arts Coordinator of the City of Evanston. It is an impressive work, full of meaning as a...
EVANSTON, IL
qrockonline.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
nypressnews.com

Suburban Chicago school districts fill positions with subs, retirees amid ongoing teacher shortage

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — The ongoing Illinois teacher shortage is top-of-mind throughout Chicago area districts as they kick off the new school year. Superintendents around the area say the main problem they are encountering is that they simply don’t have enough qualified people applying for the positions they have open, most of which appear to be special ed, bilingual and dual-language teachers.
JOLIET, IL
The Independent Newspapers

Elmhurst Police investigating armed robbery

Elmhurst Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred at the AT&T Store located at 291 N. York Street, Elmhurst. on August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Just prior to store closing, two offenders entered the store and announced a robbery. One offender displayed a black handgun and...
ELMHURST, IL
wgnradio.com

Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow

When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery

A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
AURORA, IL

