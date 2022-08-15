Read full article on original website
Wisconsin 2022 election: Tight governor's race, Barnes leads Johnson, poll finds
The Marquette University Law School has released its latest poll results, showing Governor Tony Evers leading in Wisconsin's race for Governor.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Tony Evers Is In Trouble’: Michels in Margin of Error in Poll, Gains With Independents
The new Marquette poll shows a tight race for governor, but bad news for Ron Johnson. It’s a 2-point race for governor. Businessman Tim Michels is in the margin of error against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The poll shows that Michels is gaining ground with independents needed to win...
Wisconsin democrats hold slight edge over GOP in latest Marquette poll
MILWAUKEE (WKBT) — In a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday, Democrats hold a slight advantage in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Wisconsin, though the gap in the governor’s race is narrowing. In the race for governor, Tony Evers polled at 45% with Republican challenger Tim...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise
(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
wizmnews.com
Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
captimes.com
Opinion | 110,000 Wisconsin Republican primary voters rejected Ron Johnson
Since U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson broke his promise not to seek a third term, the Republican incumbent has focused his campaigning on the fall election campaign in which he will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. National and in-state media paid no attention to the Republican primary, in which the...
thecentersquare.com
Rep. Brandtjen turns focus to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Elections Commission
(The Center Square) – Now that Wisconsin’s special election investigator has been fired, one of the Republican lawmakers who led the investigation into the 2020 election wants to know what will happen with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said Assembly Speaker Robin...
wxpr.org
Vos fires Gableman, Christopher Anderson pleads guilty to murder, and Gov. Evers is on the campaign trail
Wisconsin Republican Assembly speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman Friday, ending a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election. Then, Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court Friday to murdering Hannah Miller. And Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Rhinelander Friday to make his case for re-election ahead of Wisconsin’s general election in November.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups
On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?
WBAY Green Bay
Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
947jackfm.com
Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans React to Gableman Firing
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It ends the 14-month office of the special counsel. Democrats and Republicans haven’t wasted any time reacting to the news. “I’m glad this is behind us, and...
seehafernews.com
Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award
Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
captimes.com
Letter | Evers needs to shut down Line 5
Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future. A livable future is actively threatened both...
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
Wisconsin pumps $10M into revamping contaminated private water wells
MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced a new $10 million dollar grant program Tuesday aimed at cleaning up contaminated private water wells in the state. The new program is based on Wisconsin’s existing Well Compensation Program, but expands eligibility, according to a statement from...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Comments / 3