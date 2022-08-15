ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise

(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
Rhinelander, WI
Rhinelander, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Government
wizmnews.com

Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Brandtjen turns focus to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Elections Commission

(The Center Square) – Now that Wisconsin’s special election investigator has been fired, one of the Republican lawmakers who led the investigation into the 2020 election wants to know what will happen with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said Assembly Speaker Robin...
wxpr.org

Vos fires Gableman, Christopher Anderson pleads guilty to murder, and Gov. Evers is on the campaign trail

Wisconsin Republican Assembly speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman Friday, ending a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election. Then, Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court Friday to murdering Hannah Miller. And Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Rhinelander Friday to make his case for re-election ahead of Wisconsin’s general election in November.
Tony Evers
Tim Michels
Josh Kaul
Robin Vos
wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: A look at Wisconsin's key midterm match-ups

On this week’s Capitol Notes conversation: The primaries happened, now what? JR Ross of WisPolitics.com breaks down the races everyone's watching: U.S. Senate and Wisconsin governor. What do the match-ups look like now that we know it's Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes v. incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers v. Tim Michels?
WBAY Green Bay

Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
WEAU-TV 13

Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
947jackfm.com

Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans React to Gableman Firing

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It ends the 14-month office of the special counsel. Democrats and Republicans haven’t wasted any time reacting to the news. “I’m glad this is behind us, and...
seehafernews.com

Three Area Legislators Honored with Building Wisconsin Award

Three area legislators were recently honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors for their work in helping the construction industry. State Senator Andre Jacque of De Pere and State Representatives John Macco of Ledgeview and Shae Sortwell of Two Rivers were all presented with the Building Wisconsin Award while at Peters Concrete in Green Bay.
captimes.com

Letter | Evers needs to shut down Line 5

Dear Editor: I’m a student at Edgewood College in Madison. When you’re 20 years old like I am, you’re supposed to focus on building your future, but the climate crisis has me worrying about whether I’ll have a future. A livable future is actively threatened both...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...

