John Karsten
John Karsten, age 85, of Holland, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. Now John is walking the streets of gold, seeing beautiful buildings and riches untold, calling out “Here Ye, Here Ye” ringing a golden bell, saying “no more dirty streets, I’m home and all is well.” You are so missed, John, Opa, by all of us. But happy you are now, O so glad for a new body and being in God’s presence.
Sandra VanWieren
Sandra VanWieren age 79, of Holland, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Franklin and Aletta Kragt and was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Del Kagt, son-in-law, Scott Dorn, and parents-in-law, Clair and Janet VanWieren. Sandra was...
Tytus Beelen
Tytus Beelen, 27, of Zeeland, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holland Hospital after a battle with cancer from polyposis(genetic familial disease). Tytus was born in Holland, Michigan, on May 10, 1995, to Tim and Tonia (Wilson) Beelen. Tytus attended Zeeland Schools and graduated from Zeeland East High School. Tytus was currently working for LG Chem.
Postcards from Holland: A Look at Lake Mac
After a couple of months of radio silence from this desk …. It’s time again to start snapping photos around Holland, as the Postcards from Holland series resumes. It’s a way to combine some necessary strolling for health reasons as well as looking at the Tulip City through a refreshed set of eyes.
Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
Passenger in Jeep Filled with Teens Loses Life in Collision with Gravel Truck
GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – A teen riding in a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Kentwood man passed away at the scene after a two-vehicle crash east of Hudsonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were...
Holland Police Log August 16-17, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Social District, Sidewalks on Holland City Council’s Meeting Agenda Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – Extending the downtown Social District is among the items under consideration by the Holland City Council during this evening’s biweekly business meeting. The Downtown Development Authority is recommending that the boundaries for the area where patrons of participating establishments that serve...
Temporary Traffic Control Order for Hope College Move in Weekend
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – To accommodate Hope College as they move in students for the 2022-23 school year, the following road closures, traffic changes and no parking orders will be in effect from Friday Aug 26th through Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Traffic Flow Changes (7:30 a.m....
KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley placed on paid leave after allegations of harassment filed by city employees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment have recently been filed by city employees against Coakley. Ritsema says the city has hired an outside, independent investigator to review the...
