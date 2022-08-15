John Karsten, age 85, of Holland, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. Now John is walking the streets of gold, seeing beautiful buildings and riches untold, calling out “Here Ye, Here Ye” ringing a golden bell, saying “no more dirty streets, I’m home and all is well.” You are so missed, John, Opa, by all of us. But happy you are now, O so glad for a new body and being in God’s presence.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO