WIFR
Police arrest barricaded subject on S. 4th street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford. Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time.
walls102.com
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
wjol.com
Shorewood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Joliet McDondald's Rt. 59 (WJOL News) Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a Tuesday morning bank robbery. On Wednesday morning just after 9:00 am the Joliet Police Department contacted Shorewood Police stating that an off-duty officer spotted a person fitting the description of the suspect in the bank robbery at Shorewood Bank & Trust on Tuesday. The suspect had an electric bicycle, clothing, and a backpack that match those seen on video captured on various cameras surrounding the area of the bank. Joliet Police responded to the McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59 in Joliet and set up a perimeter. As the suspect exited the restaurant he was taken into custody without incident by both Joliet and Shorewood Police.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man dies in three-vehicle crash near Montgomery
A 19-year-old man from Aurora is dead following a three-vehicle crash on Route 30, east of Orchard Road near Montgomery, on Tuesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as Alex Garcia-Roguel. The sheriff's office says that Garcia-Roguel was traveling west on Route 30 a high rate of speed when...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property in the 6500 block of Whitetie Road in Coal City around 8:10 a.m. on August 12th. Police officials say Honiotes allegedly...
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 12-15
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 12 at 12:22 p.m. Bonnie M. Withrow, 64, of Rochelle was cited for improper lane usage. She signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date. On Aug. 12 at 9:02 p.m. Dalton L. Thomas, 20, of Rochelle was arrested...
Mendota Reporter
Man arrested on AMTRAK
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department charged a Florida man after he reportedly said he had a gun while he was a passenger on an AMTRAK train that stopped in Mendota at 4:17 p.m. Aug. 14. Baird Douglas McNeil, 41, of Tallahassee, Fla., was charged with a Class A...
Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Officers were called to a resident in the 500 block on N. Church Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to the Rockford Police Department. Upon arrival, officers were told by the […]
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
WSPY NEWS
Three hurt in shooting at theme park parking lot
Three people were hurt in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the parking lot of the Six Flags theme park in Gurnee. Police say it was a targeted incident. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was injured but declined transport to a hospital.
WSPY NEWS
Florida man charged with disorderly conduct after incident on passenger train
Mendota police say a Florida is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident aboard an AMTRAK passenger train Sunday afternoon. 41-year-old Baird Douglas McNeil, of Tallahasee, Florida, was arrested and then released with a court date in September. Police allege that McNeil had implied to other passengers that he had gun. A search by police found no such weapon.
Illinois man guilty in Christmas Day slayings of wife, son, neighbor
A central Illinois jury found a man guilty Tuesday of killing his wife, son, and neighbor on Christmas Day 2019.
WIFR
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
(WIFR) - End-of-summer plans are expected to ramp up through Labor Day weekend, prompting the Rockford Police Department in partnership with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to monitor impaired driving and help save lives. Starting August 19, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will...
starvedrock.media
School Therapy Dogs To Be Utilized In Ottawa And Marseilles
You could say two of the newest staff members of elementary schools in Ottawa and Marseilles have four legs. The United Way of Eastern La Salle County has donated two therapy dogs to Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa and Marseilles Grade School. Sunni is a golden female Goldendoodle while Murphy is a black male Goldendoodle. Sunni will aim to help students and staff this school year in Marseilles while Murphy is assigned to Jefferson School in Ottawa.
