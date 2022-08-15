ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Morning Rush: Former Tigers impress in NFL preseason, Soccer falls to Memphis

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcjTQ_0hHfxBCq00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

It was another busy weekend for Auburn.

The football season is rapidly approaching and while the Tigers landing a commitment from JC Hart and having their first scrimmage may have grabbed your attention, plenty of other events took place.

The NFL preseason continued and Seth Williams and Jarrett Stidham both found the endzone in memorable fashion for their teams. In addition, the Tigers soccer team ended their preseason with a match against Memphis and are set to open the season later this week.

Catch up on these stories and more in the Monday edition of the Auburn Morning Rush below.

Seth Williams catches first NFL touchdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO3vE_0hHfxBCq00
(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images)

It had to feel like dèjà vu for Seth Williams.

The former Auburn star caught his first NFL touchdown Saturday and he did it over a defensive back he happens to be quite familiar with. Willaims caught it over Kelvin Joseph, who Williams memorably put on a poster in the 2020 season.

Williams finished with four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Auburn football’s Twitter account was quick to point out the similarities between the two touchdowns.

Jarrett Stidham rushes for a touchdown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqGJo_0hHfxBCq00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Stidham showed off his wheels again for the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, running for a four-yard touchdown. He ran for a 12-yard touchdown last week.

Stidham completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards and ran for 16 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Soccer falls to Memphis 2-0 to close preseason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44h3g5_0hHfxBCq00
(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The preseason ended on a sour note for Auburn’s soccer team when they lost to Memphis 2-0 Saturday.

Memphis opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Saorla Miller scored on a deflected penalty kick. They added on in the 85th minute to put the game away.

“Memphis is a great team, so this was a good second exhibition to help gear us up for top-25 play,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. “We saw some really good performances and we saw some big areas that we’ve got to improve in, so we need to go into Thursday with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. We weren’t good enough today, and we need to take that feeling into our first game and really learn and grow from it in a hurry.”

Auburn will open the season against the reigning Conference-USA Champions Old Dominion on Thursday, Aug. 18 at home. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tigers Twitter Roundup

