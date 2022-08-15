Read full article on original website
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes
One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Washington Examiner
Three injured in Six Flags amusement park shooting outside Chicago
Three people were injured at a Six Flags amusement park outside Chicago on Sunday when someone opened fire in the park's parking lot. The shooting happened at the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois, about an hour north of Chicago. The shooter fled the scene after the incident, and no suspect is in custody.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
You Won’t Believe What Caused Major Traffic Jam On WI Highway
The cause of this major traffic jam with accidents on a Wisconsin highway will blow your mind. I make quite a few trips into the Chicago area. My mom lives in the suburbs. I have several friends that live there too. Plus, I really enjoy going to concerts in the city.
wearegreenbay.com
Locals among four Wisconsin finalists for the USA Mullet Championship
(WFRV) – Two kids from northeast Wisconsin are among the finalists for the USA Mullet Championship. In total, Wisconsin has four representatives total in the two divisions. There are a Kid’s and Teen Division. The Teen Division has 11 finalists, while the Kid’s Division has 25. On...
WIFR
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
(WIFR) - End-of-summer plans are expected to ramp up through Labor Day weekend, prompting the Rockford Police Department in partnership with the Illinois State Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department to monitor impaired driving and help save lives. Starting August 19, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” will...
wearegreenbay.com
By the numbers: 2022 Wisconsin State Fair attendance up 19%
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – The 171st Wisconsin State Fair came to a close on Sunday, and here is a look at a few standout statistics from 2022. After 11 extraordinary days, the Wisconsin State Fair had 1,003,450 attendees from August 4-14, a 19% increase from 2021. “After 171...
947wls.com
Police can’t capture Pigs in the West Burbs!
The village of Wayne has hogs on the loose! Police have been struggling to capture the pigs in the western suburb. They have teamed up with the Chicagoland Pig Rescue to round up the gang of four swine. The pigs were first spotted on August 2nd. Source: NBC Chicago.
wmay.com
Report: Illinois teachers union funds are disproportionately spent
(The Center Square) – A new report shows teacher union funds are primarily going to schools located closer to Chicago and the Chicago suburbs than to downstate Illinois. The report was produced by the Illinois Policy Institute and looked into how the Illinois Federation of Teachers has been spending union dues from teachers across the state.
wjol.com
Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
wearegreenbay.com
Person dies at Kaukauna paper mill, OSHA investigating
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials confirmed that a person died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna Tuesday evening, and the incident is under investigation. According to Ahlstrom-Munksjo, on August 16 a worker at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna died. The incident did happen during operating hours. There...
Employee dies at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, OSHA investigates
An employee died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, Wis., sparking an investigation into the incident by OSHA.
starvedrock.media
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
visitoshkosh.com
Strike Out in Oshkosh
Bowling is a great activity when the weather outside isn’t ideal. No matter what age you are, bowling can be a fun activity for families or couples looking for date night ideas. There are also multiple health benefits from bowling like stress relief and cardio. If you have a minute to spare (get it, spare?), read more about the different bowling alleys in Oshkosh.
wjol.com
Shorewood Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Joliet McDondald's Rt. 59 (WJOL News) Shorewood Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a Tuesday morning bank robbery. On Wednesday morning just after 9:00 am the Joliet Police Department contacted Shorewood Police stating that an off-duty officer spotted a person fitting the description of the suspect in the bank robbery at Shorewood Bank & Trust on Tuesday. The suspect had an electric bicycle, clothing, and a backpack that match those seen on video captured on various cameras surrounding the area of the bank. Joliet Police responded to the McDonald’s at 2220 Rt. 59 in Joliet and set up a perimeter. As the suspect exited the restaurant he was taken into custody without incident by both Joliet and Shorewood Police.
