Nitro home demolished after fire
UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
Man arrested after 2 guns stolen in Ravenswood, West Virginia
A man has been arrested after a burglary in Ravenswood.
mountain-topmedia.com
Attempted burglary leaves one killed, one jailed
LOUISA, Ky. — An alleged burglary attempt Tuesday morning in Lawrence County left one suspect dead and another in jail. Deputies were called to a home at Peach Orchard over a report of shots fired in connection with an attempted burglary. Witnesses told police that the property owner found...
Woman drives over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston, no injuries reported
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — No injuries are being reported after an elderly woman drove over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. The Charleston Police Department says the woman was driving out of a garage to go to work and then blacked out. They say she was not […]
WSAZ
House fire shuts down Nitro street
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Nitro. The house is in the 4000 block of 40th Street, which is now shutdown between 1st and 2nd Avenues. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ.com flames were showing when they arrived. No injuries have been reported.
wymt.com
One dead after Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Shooting
One man is now dead following a shooting that happened in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard area at around 6:20 AM, having received reports of shots fired in connection to a possible burglary. Upon their arrival, one witness informed...
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
Driver charged with DUI after 5 people hurt at fair in West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Deputies said the driver accused of hitting five people at the Mason County Fair was driving under the influence. Investigators said Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two senior citizens and three children around 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. One child was flown to […]
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
thelevisalazer.com
PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED
PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
q95fm.net
Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death
Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
WSAZ
Summer cookouts with Wild and Wonderful BBQ
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, but you don’t have to grill out yourself. Wild and Wonderful BBQ stopped by First Look at Four and brought along some cookout classics. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
thelevisalazer.com
CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW
PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
WSAZ
Police crack down on speeding through high-traffic areas as students head back to school
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a deadly accident involving a student near Marshall University’s campus in November 2021, changes have been made to enhance pedestrian and student safety in high-traffic areas around campus-- like 3rd and 5th avenues. One of those changes is temporarily lowering the speed limit to...
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
