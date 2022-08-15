ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenova, WV

WOWK 13 News

Nitro home demolished after fire

UPDATE (3:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17): According to a spokesperson for the city of Nitro, this home was demolished after the fire was under control. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews from Nitro and St. Albans were on 40th street in Nitro battling a house fire Tuesday morning. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the […]
NITRO, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Attempted burglary leaves one killed, one jailed

LOUISA, Ky. — An alleged burglary attempt Tuesday morning in Lawrence County left one suspect dead and another in jail. Deputies were called to a home at Peach Orchard over a report of shots fired in connection with an attempted burglary. Witnesses told police that the property owner found...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Wayne, WV
Kenova, WV
WSAZ

House fire shuts down Nitro street

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Nitro. The house is in the 4000 block of 40th Street, which is now shutdown between 1st and 2nd Avenues. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ.com flames were showing when they arrived. No injuries have been reported.
NITRO, WV
wymt.com

One dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Shooting

One man is now dead following a shooting that happened in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Peach Orchard area at around 6:20 AM, having received reports of shots fired in connection to a possible burglary. Upon their arrival, one witness informed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED

PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death

Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
VAN LEAR, KY
WOWK 13 News

WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Summer cookouts with Wild and Wonderful BBQ

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, but you don’t have to grill out yourself. Wild and Wonderful BBQ stopped by First Look at Four and brought along some cookout classics. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

CITY OF LOUISA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN TRAFFIC FLOW

PSA – August 16, 2022 – The City of Louisa has changed the traffic flow direction on Jefferson Street starting at the intersection of Madison and Jefferson (across from Speedway) it will be one-way all the way through until you get to the intersection of Pike and Jefferson Street (by Chatfields building).
LOUISA, KY

