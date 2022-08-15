ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325oSY_0hHfwzQx00

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday.

The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was approached by six people demanding his car, police said. The victim complied but the group beat him up before taking off in the Infinity, police said. Police did not report any injuries.

The suspects also fled in a Hyundai Sonata, a black Mercedes Benz SUV, and a white Audi SUV, police said. Their direction was not known.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 67

Esther White
2d ago

Can't own a car, without fear of jacking, can't smoke a cigarette without getting slashed, can't ride the trains without some type of assault, can't walk the streets, without the mentally unstable,dishing out unprovoked attacks☹️WTF🤬! Commenters,did I leave anything out🤔? please comment below,Be safe out there people 🙏👍🫡🤗

Reply(16)
54
nyc
2d ago

These criminals don't fear anything.Mayor Adans does not run the city,they do.DeBlasio and the Defund the Police movement has left this city in ruins.Defund the Politicians who put the city in this position.

Reply(2)
34
silent killa
2d ago

Eric Adam's needs to go cause these ppl go to jail come out and continue to do crime and if they carry guns to protect themselves then he would do something then. also get them fat cats out of the police station and put them to work all police do is stay inside the station and do nothing

Reply(4)
13
Related
fox5ny.com

Video: Man arrested after brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police in connection to the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Nypd#Brooklyn#Crown Heights#Violent Crime#Hyundai#Mercedes Benz Suv#Audi#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Bronx assault: Man punched from behind, critically injured

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man from behind without provocation outside a Fordham restaurant, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, police said Wednesday.  The victim, 52, left the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street near Grand Concourse around 10:45 p.m. Friday and was standing outside when another man followed […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets. “It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

MTA bus driver hit in face by thrown object in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw an object through the window of an MTA bus Tuesday afternoon in Inwood, striking the driver in the face, police said. The attacker approached the Bx20 bus near Sherman and 10th avenues around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and hurled the projectile through the driver’s window, officials said. The item, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data.   However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group steals 5 cars from Queens mechanic shop, police say

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — A group broke into a mechanic shop in Queens last month, lifted five sets of keys, and used them to steal five cars, police said. The suspects entered through the window while the business, Essential Auto Care in Middle Village, was closed on July 31 at around 5 a.m. They […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Serial bank robber targeting Bronx TD branches strikes again

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The serial bank robber specifically targeting TD branches in the Bronx struck again Monday, raising his total haul to over $2,500, officials said. In the latest incident, the crook walked up to a teller at the TD Bank on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue around 11:45 a.m., demanded cash, and […]
BRONX, NY
politicsny.com

‘He was only 30’: Family and friends gather to mourn Danny Vidal, ‘deliverista’ killed in Brooklyn

Family, friends and city officials came together last week for a vigil in memory of Danny Vidal, a delivery worker who died after being run over by a driver in Bushwick. Vidal, 30, was starting his morning driving down Morgan Avenue on Aug. 4 when police say he fell off his scooter in the bike lane, and a truck turning left from Meadow Street subsequently ran over him. Vidal, a member of local organizing group for delivery workers Los Deliveristas Unidos, was pronounced dead upon arriving at Elmhurst Hospital.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens hit-and-run: Man critically injured, driver leaves scene

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left with life-threatening injuries early Tuesday in Jackson Heights, according to police. The victim, 44, was crossing Roosevelt Avenue near 76th Street around 2:05 a.m. when he was struck by a gray Honda, authorities said. The driver of the Honda kept […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

FDNY EMT charged with stealing credit card from patient during hospital transport

Cops have arrested an FDNY EMT caught on video swiping a credit card from a Queens patient he was transporting to the hospital, police said Wednesday. EMT Robert Marshall, 29, allegedly used the stolen card to rack up $800 in purchases before he was arrested Tuesday for grand larceny. The first responder was taking the woman to a Queens hospital on Aug. 8 when he was caught on video pocketing ...
QUEENS, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Man Arrested, Charged With Slashing Police Officers

YONKERS – On Sunday, August 7th, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy