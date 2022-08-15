Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday.

The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was approached by six people demanding his car, police said. The victim complied but the group beat him up before taking off in the Infinity, police said. Police did not report any injuries.

The suspects also fled in a Hyundai Sonata, a black Mercedes Benz SUV, and a white Audi SUV, police said. Their direction was not known.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.