Gurnee, IL

WGN News

Drew Peterson loses appeal to have police pension reinstated

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Convicted wife killer Drew Peterson has lost his latest appeal to have his police pension reinstated. The former Bolingbrook sergeant sued the suburb’s police pension fund — arguing the death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, was in no way connected to his work as a police officer. An Illinois appellate court […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff

ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
BURLINGTON, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Peterson Denied Police Pension

FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WADSWORTH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
DOLTON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
MORRIS, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota

Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
MENDOTA, IL

