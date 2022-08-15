Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Drew Peterson loses appeal to have police pension reinstated
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Convicted wife killer Drew Peterson has lost his latest appeal to have his police pension reinstated. The former Bolingbrook sergeant sued the suburb’s police pension fund — arguing the death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, was in no way connected to his work as a police officer. An Illinois appellate court […]
Six Flags Great America shooting was not random, police say
Police in Illinois said that a shooting outside a Six Flags Amusement Park in Chicago on August 14 was “not a random act”. In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Gurnee Police Department said that according to their investigation, suspects entered the parking lot of Six Flags in a white sedan. The suspects exited the […]
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff
ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts on 4chan by someone claiming to be a cop
CHICAGO - Chicago police have launched an internal investigation into a series of incendiary posts by a person claiming to be an officer in an online forum regarded as one of the darkest corners of the web. Many of the posts on 4chan’s /pol/ board are racist and homophobic. They...
wjol.com
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Suburban Chicago women charged in Jan 6 attack on US Capitol expected to plead guilty
A CPD officer allegedly detailed his plans to attack "commies" on his road trip to DC during the January 6 attack, court records show.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
starvedrock.media
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
