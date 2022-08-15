ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
The Independent

Anne Heche death: Actor dies aged 53 after injuries sustained in car crash

Actor Anne Heche has died at the age of 53.The Another World star was involved in a car accident last Friday (5 August), which resulted in her being taken to hospital and treated for severe burns.She later slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.Heche’s family told press earlier today (12 August) that she had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Now, they have confirmed that she is brain dead but is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ...
The Independent

Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
The Independent

Anne Heche: Everything we know about actor’s fiery car crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche was allegedly under the influence of cocaine at the time of the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that left her in a coma, according to a new report.An LAPD source says that the actor was not under the influence of alcohol, but had cocaine as well as fentanyl in her system, reported TMZ.Law enforcement officials secured a warrant to test Heche’s blood after she was admitted to the hospital, which means that the fentanyl could have been in her system if it was prescribed as pain medication after the accident, the report states.Heche, 53, remains unconscious...
Anne Heche
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Lifetime Reveals Major News About Her Upcoming Movie as She Remains in ‘Critical Condition’

On Friday, a small residential area in Los Angeles, California witnessed a blue Mini, driven by actress Anne Heche, crash into two different houses. Although nearby pedestrians tried to help the actress, when they approached, she reversed out of the first house, only to crash into another one down the road, causing her car to burst into flames. Transported to a nearby hospital, many are wondering exactly what happened before Heche raced recklessly down the road. While considered to be in “extreme critical condition” by her representative, Lifetime is still moving forward with their upcoming film starring the actress.
