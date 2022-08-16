$100K reward offered for information about who killed Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

Four days into the manhunt for the killer of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd , the Wake County commissioners' meeting got off to a somber start Monday morning.

"I think, Sheriff Baker, it's only appropriate that we have a moment of silence--if we could all bow our heads."

At Monday's Wake County commissioners' meeting, Sheriff Gerald Baker announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Byrd.

The sheriff told ABC11 that he is pushing county commissioners to add even more money to the reward from county coffers.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, the president of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, which is funding the reward, said they've never offered a reward like this.

"It's been tough, but it's been a lot of reflection on why we do what we do, the importance of what we do, the importance of looking out for each other," Blackwood said. "We want everyone else wearing a badge to know we care and we're concerned and we're taking this very serious."

As commissioners joined the sheriff's office in grieving the first Wake County deputy shot and killed in the line of duty in nearly two decades--investigators continued combing for clues at the scene of the crime in eastern Wake County.

New video from Battle Bridge Road and Auburn Knightdale Road showed Battle Bridge still closed with crime scene tape as the mobile crime lab continued to loom over the scene where the gunman opened fire on Byrd.

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night. The SBI and FBI are looking over dashcam and surveillance videos from a business nearby.

On Monday, authorities released images of a white truck that may be connected to the case.

The sheriff's office showed the images that display a truck thought to be a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

It was seen on Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn Knightdale Road where Byrd was killed.

James Johnson, a retired New York police officer now living in the Triangle, worked in narcotics and the anti-gang unit. He said it's not surprising that the officers are going through the scene as closely as they are.

"Even finding the weapon--even as they extract the rounds, every gun has a certain rifling," Johnson said. "So when it flies out, it spins a certain way so they identified a weapon through that."

He said investigators need to canvass the area for shell casings, anyone who may have heard shots, cameras, etc. And he added that it's important to keep the scene from being contaminated.

"One may think that they didn't find enough evidence but it's better, I would say. They want to be as thorough as possible, they're looking for shells, they're looking for rounds--anything," Johnson said. "It is imperative we find who did this, I'm so sick to my stomach about the officers being killed, my heart goes out to their families. It is imperative we catch this person because we want to show people they can't get away with this."

Baker mentioned getting help from the FBI and SBI.

They're also working to figure out a timeline with Byrd's latest locations and calls.

Baker has not confirmed whether they are looking for more than one suspect.

But he did say the department is working to piece things together and they feel this loss as a family.

"Sometimes it happens in a day or so, sometimes it doesn't. But we're on it and we're going to be on it until that day comes," Baker said. "It's tough, but we're going to make and he's going to see us through. No questions about that. But I know that in the end, we'll get what we need to get who we're looking for."

Also Monday, the sheriff's office released the first pictures of the deputy's K-9 partner, Sasha--who was unharmed by the shooting and was found sitting alone in Byrd's patrol car.

The sheriff addressed county commissioners with an update on the round-the-clock investigation, still shaken by the killing of one of his own.

"This is not a job. It's commitment to ... and so when these things happen, it just leaves you speechless," Baker said.

Blackwood said he and the sheriff's association are doing all they can to support Baker's office.

"Anything we can do to bring the assailant, the one who murdered our deputy, the Wake County deputy to justice, is well worth whatever we spend," Blackwood said. "We really, really, really think about the families that are affected by these last killings and assaults by law enforcement. It would be hard for me to leave that crime scene if that were my sergeant, or if that were my lieutenant, I would want to stay there until it's closed."

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said funeral arrangements are set for Byrd.

Visitation will take place on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., in Raleigh. The funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m., at Providence Baptist Church, 6339 Glenwood Ave., in Raleigh.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to please contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 306-6931 or (919) 306-7748.