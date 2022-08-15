Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Alvord pair charged for domestic assault
ALVORD—An Alvord couple was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on assault charges. The arrest of 50-year-old Dustin Eugene Grimstead and 52-year-old Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 101 Fourth St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Coe told...
nwestiowa.com
Brandon man jailed on driving violations
ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Brandon, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on charges of driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; and interference with official acts. The arrest of Dale Allen Hilbrands stemmed a deputy stopping to provide...
nwestiowa.com
Alton man jailed for shoving girlfriend
ALTON—A 22-year-old Alton man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Charles Tyler Oertel stemmed from an argument with a female he lives with in an apartment at 104 Seventh St., according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on an Osceola County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brandon Martin Collins stemmed from him assaulting his live-in girlfriend at 811 10th St. on July 16, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Fargo man arrested for bag of marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Fargo, SD, man was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Stephen Manue stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Econoline van for an inspection on Highway 9...
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man charged OWI, more by Hawarden
HAWARDEN—A 28-year-old Inwood man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, near Hawarden on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Bradley Allen Coan stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Dallas driver arrested for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Dallas man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and operating without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Nazareth Diallo Sutton stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro clocked at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood woman arrested for intox, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Larchwood woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on charges of public intoxication, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michelle Ann Mitchell stemmed from a report from the Larchwood Emergency Medical Services regarding a heavily intoxicated individual...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man jailed for contact violation
SANBORN—A 53-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Richard Scott Hoops Jr. stemmed from him contacting an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sanborn Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for second OWI
PAULLINA—A 57-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near Paullina on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Sergio Antonio Mendoza Cano stemmed from an investigation of...
nwestiowa.com
Two Hawarden teens arrested on warrants
HAWARDEN—Two Hawarden teenagers were arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on Sioux County warrants for keeping premises or vehicle for the purposes of using, possessing, selling or keeping controlled substances. The arrests of 19-year-old Jenisa Marie Oltrogge and 18-year-old Madison Renne Hardin stemmed from a search warrant executed about 10 p.m....
nwestiowa.com
Colorado man arrested for meth and pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 42-year-old Overlin, CO, man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Huron man cited for drug paraphernalia
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Huron, SD, man was cited about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The citing of Brennen Alec Wilkie stemmed from him being found in possession of a marijuana pipe and marijuana...
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Comments / 0