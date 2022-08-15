ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU Graduates Sixth Physician Assistant Class

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 – High Point University graduated its sixth physician assistant class and welcomed them into the professional field on Aug. 13. Starting their education in June 2020, 43 students completed the Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree over the course of 27 months. “I...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Colin O’Brien Pursues Law

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Internship Profile: Spencer Panzo Scores Experience in Sports

Internship: Panzo joins the Philadelphia Union soccer team as a ticketing department and game day operations intern. In his role, he is responsible for researching to develop sales leads, assisting in pre-season preparations for the ticket sales department, working with the Supporters Club on game day preparations and operations, and providing customer service at Union events.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMY NEWS2

How much does it pay to be a substitute teacher?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point women find community in Double Dutch fitness club

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A childhood game is helping women over 40 embrace fitness and fun. The ladies of The Down South Divas Double Dutch Fitness Club are celebrating a new season of life while jumping down memory lane. The group has been together for a year and meets Tuesday evenings at Washington Terrace […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Hundreds of Guilford County students move schools amid renovations

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of Guilford County students are preparing to walk through new hallways while their old school buildings get remodeled. The district starts demolishing and refurbishing both Claxton Elementary School and Foust Elementary School next week with money from the 2020 Guilford County Schools Bond. “As we know in Guilford County, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Askew’s Ace Hardware in New Bern top 3 in nation for CMN fundraiser

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some locals are putting their talents on display. Every year, New Bern’s Askew’s Ace Hardware competes in a display contest to earn more funds for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, Maynard’s Children’s Hospital at ECU – Health in Greenville.  Askew’s Ace Hardware fundraiser, known as the CMN Miracle Bucket […]
NEW BERN, NC
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
triad-city-beat.com

New Black-owned magazine carves out space for women of color in the Triad

Featured photo: The first issue of Triad Voice launched in June 2022 and highlights Dana Suggs, the owner of Body & Soul in Winston-Salem. Triad Voice is a new quarterly magazine that launched in June. The magazine focuses on stories that highlight women of color and was founded by Chelsie Smith, who has lived in different cities in the Triad for years. Learn more at triadvoicemag.com and on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Carteret Community Theatre looking to rebuild after Hurricane Florence

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community Theatre is looking to remodel and bring the performing arts back into the area. Board members say they were hit with a double whammy, with Florence destroying their theater and then COVID-19 destroying their performance opportunities. In the meantime, they’ve been able to have shows at other […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Now is Seeking a Media Coordinator

New Bern Now is an independently owned local news and information source. We connect our audience with the people, places, events, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. We’re looking to hire a Media Coordinator with exceptional communication skills and the ability to connect with people. Media Coordinator’s...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New health guidelines for meetings issued by City of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has lifted the state of emergency in Jacksonville for COVID-19. This move follows Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement to rescind the state of emergency in North Carolina. The City of Jacksonville will return to pre-COVID meeting guidelines and pre-COVID protocols with minor exceptions. People attending meetings for public […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

