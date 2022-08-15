Read full article on original website
Moon Cats At Lucerne Amphitheater Friday Night
WARSAW — As part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series, The Moon Cats will be performing from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Lucerne Park Amphitheater, Warsaw. This free concert, featuring 50s and 60s music, is a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, enjoy familiar tunes and experience new types of performances.
Group Hosts Photo Contest: Memories Of The Watershed
NORTH WEBSTER — Preserving the lakes and streams of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed for the future of our region is important to The Watershed Foundation. And, in honor of their 25th anniversary, they are hoping to preserve the memories of those in our watershed as well. As part of...
Speakers At Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival Announced
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival recently announced Brad Clayton and Jim Wyant as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot, Pierceton.
Wagon Wheel Youth Auditions Announced
WARSAW — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts is pleased to announce auditions for youth/teens for their next Wagon Wheel Junior Production, “Rockin’ Robin Hood” (for youth ages 9-18) and their professional theatre holiday show of the world’s best-loved family musical, “The Sound of Music.”
Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED
Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
Debra Wilson
Debra Kay Wilson, 69, Warsaw, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born March 4, 1953, in Anderson, the daughter of Mary W. (Walker) and Russell Paul Brown. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce C. Wilson, Warsaw; a son, Bruce A. Wilson; a brother, Rusty (Kathryn) Brown, Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Katrina VaNess, California, Josh Brown, Warsaw and Morgan Pettigrew, Warsaw; and siblings, Breanna Brown, Megan Richardson and Deon VanNess. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lake City Banks Donates To Northern Indiana Foundation
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has provided Northern Indiana Community Foundation with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
Elizabeth White — PENDING
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Fun At the Family Fun Film Festival
SYRACUSE — Syracuse’s Pickwick Theater was buzzing with excitement Saturday morning, Aug. 6, when the second annual Chautauqua Family Fun Film Festival was held. The festival consisted of phone videos submitted by local residents capturing fun on the water, fun with friends and fun with pets/animals. “Everyone carries...
L.C. Drabenstott
L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
David Kotterman — UPDATED
David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
Pattie Younce — PENDING
Pattie S. Younce, 86, Warsaw, previously of Bourbon, died quietly Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Homes, Warsaw.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala, Auction And Golf Outing Aug. 27-29
FORT WAYNE — Retired NBA player and former Little Brother Brad Miller will host the 19th Annual Brad Miller Gala, Auction & Golf Outing to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and the 2,000-plus children it serves across Northeast Indiana and South-central Michigan. The three-part event will...
Warsaw Schools See ‘Great Start’ To School Year
WARSAW — Students enrolled at Warsaw Community Schools began their first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Monday, Aug. 15. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the WCS Board of Trustees how the day was for students and staff during an Aug. 15 board meeting. Hoffert said he,...
2nd District Caucuses Now Include Ten Candidates
WARSAW – The number of people filing to run for Indiana’s Second District Congressional race doubled on Tuesday, Aug. 16, ahead of Wednesday’s deadline. Ten people are now expected to participate in the Saturday, Aug. 20, dual caucuses in Mishawaka, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division website.
Iris Middaugh
Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
Rhodes Sworn In As WL Reserve Officer
WINONA LAKE — Lucas Rhodes is the newest reserve officer for the Winona Lake Police Department. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Town Attorney Adam Turner swore in Rhodes. Rhodes is to serve for only a short time as he’s going into the U.S....
Jan Zimpelman
Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 16, 1955. He is survived by his sister, June (Joseph) Towne, Bellevue, Neb. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King
Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
James Ballinger — UPDATED
James Thurman Ballinger, 59 Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. He was born July 20, 1963. Jim is survived by his children, Jessica (Steven) Jordan, LaPorte, Amanda Ballinger, New Jersey, Nicole Ballinger, LaPorte, Sandra Ballinger, Elkhart and James Ballinger II, Elkhart, Indiana; one grandchild; brothers, William Ballinger, Donald Ballinger and Alden Ballinger; and sisters, Regina Fogelsanger, Patches Conley, Trina Ballinger, Linda Morneau, Laurie Yeserski, Priscilla Williams and Wendy Ballinger.
