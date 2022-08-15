South Carolina gas prices down nearly 24% since new record set in June, AAA data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina continued to fall on Monday, having dropped nearly 24% since the state set a new record for the highest average price in June, according to AAA.
As of Monday morning, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in South Carolina was $3.51, which is 23.7% less than the record $4.61 set on June 12, AAA data shows.
Monday’s average price reflects a 2.2% drop from a week ago and a 14.1% decrease during the past month. However, it remains 22.3% higher than a year ago when the average price was $2.87.
The average price in Horry County on Monday was $3.47, slightly lower than the state average, according to AAA.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The national average on Monday stood at $3.96, after falling below $4 a gallon last week for the first time since March 5. That’s down 21.1% from the record of $5.02 set on June 14, AAA data shows.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 3