August Social Security Payments: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive

The Social Security Administration is sending out the fourth batch of August payments today, with one more scheduled this month. These checks arrive in batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits. The final August payment will be sent out next week.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most

Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
