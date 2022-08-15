ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Variety

Snapchat+ Tops 1 Million Paying Customers, Adds Four New Features

It’s not going to make much of a dent to offset Snap’s stalling ad business, but the company is touting that it has signed up more than 1 million subscribers for Snapchat+, its service that provides exclusive access to pre-release and experimental features. Snapchat+ hit the one-million mark a little over six weeks after launching the $3.99-per-month service at the end of June. On Monday, Snap is introducing four new features for Snapchat+: priority Story replies, making your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars; post-view emoji, letting you select an emoji friends will see after they view your Snaps; new...
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Digital Trends

Snapchat Plus subscribers are getting these four new features today

Snapchat’s premium subscription service, Snapchat Plus, has only been around for about a month and a half and it’s already getting new features added to it. On Monday, Snapchat announced that it would be adding four new “exclusive features” to Snapchat Plus. Beginning today, the $4-per-month service includes the following features: Post View Emojis, Priority Story Replies, exclusive Bitmoji backgrounds, and new app icons.
pymnts

Amazon Takes Tip From TikTok with Beta Test of Shoppable Videos

Watch out, TikTok. Amazon is pushing into your territory. As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (Aug. 17), the retail and tech giant is testing a feature in its mobile app that would show shoppers shareable, TikTok-style photos and video feeds of products. Right now, the feature is currently available only to a small number of employees the paper said, citing someone familiar with the beta.
TechCrunch

Snap says Snapchat+ now has 1 million subscribers, introduces new features

Last month, a report from Sensor Tower noted that Snap already registered $7.3 million in in-app revenue within 30 days of Snapchat+ launch — with the paid tier estimated to contribute more than $5 million of that sum. The analytics firm said that while the $3.99 monthly plan was a top choice, many folks also opted to get six-month or 12-month subscriptions priced at $21.99 and $39.99 respectively.
teslarati.com

Twitter to give Elon Musk documents related to its fake account calculation methods

On Monday, August 15, a judge ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from a former executive involved in the calculations of bot/spam accounts. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to collect, review, and produce documents of its former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour. The former Twitter executive left the company in April when it agreed to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, reported Reuters.
Benzinga

Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever After Meta, YouTube

Amazon.com Inc AMZN tested a feature in its app showing users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon joins other major technology firms like Meta Platforms Inc META and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL that...
TechCrunch

Amazon is internally testing a TikTok-like feed in its app

According to Watchful, an AI product intelligence platform, Amazon is testing a vertical photo and video feed in its app among staff. Per photos that Watchful provided to the Wall Street Journal, the feed — known currently as “Inspire” — will appear on the bottom navigation bar in the Amazon app. When users tap the diamond-shaped icon, they will see posts on the feed, which will include links to purchase any items featured in the post.
hackernoon.com

Sberbank-Owned RuTarget Harvested User Data for Months via Google

This story was originally published by ProPublica’s Craig Silverman. The internet giant may have provided Sberbank-owned RuTarget with unique mobile phone IDs, IP addresses, location information and details about users’ interests and online activity. The day after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner...
