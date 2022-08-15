Read full article on original website
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
Snapchat+ Tops 1 Million Paying Customers, Adds Four New Features
It’s not going to make much of a dent to offset Snap’s stalling ad business, but the company is touting that it has signed up more than 1 million subscribers for Snapchat+, its service that provides exclusive access to pre-release and experimental features. Snapchat+ hit the one-million mark a little over six weeks after launching the $3.99-per-month service at the end of June. On Monday, Snap is introducing four new features for Snapchat+: priority Story replies, making your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars; post-view emoji, letting you select an emoji friends will see after they view your Snaps; new...
Facebook and Instagram are having a 'midlife crisis': Here are the ways Meta's companies have borrowed from competitors over the years
Mark Zuckerberg's company will likely take from the same playbook it's used in the past when it comes to competing with younger competitors: borrowing features from TikTok and other new social apps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WhatsApp users can now ghost group chats and delete messages for days
New features also include the ability to prevent screenshots for 'view-once messages.'. Deposit PhotosWhatsApp's latest updates support increased privacy and second-thoughts.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
PC Magazine
Only One Social Media Platform Is Used by 95% of Teens (And It's Not TikTok)
If you watch any show featuring teenagers that's set in present day, you’ve probably seen some variation on the joke that comes up when Facebook is mentioned. The kids either say, “No one uses Facebook anymore,” or even, “What’s Facebook?”. Is that an exaggeration? Perhaps,...
Digital Trends
Snapchat Plus subscribers are getting these four new features today
Snapchat’s premium subscription service, Snapchat Plus, has only been around for about a month and a half and it’s already getting new features added to it. On Monday, Snapchat announced that it would be adding four new “exclusive features” to Snapchat Plus. Beginning today, the $4-per-month service includes the following features: Post View Emojis, Priority Story Replies, exclusive Bitmoji backgrounds, and new app icons.
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
Snapchat+ hits 1M paying subscribers as company announces Priority Story Replies, new app icons, more
Snapchat announced an impressive one million subscribers to its Snapchat+ service after six weeks when it was officially unveiled. While Twitter Blue hasn’t reached 500 thousand subscribers and already wants to charge more for the service, Snapchat+ will add four new features for its customers. Starting today, users can...
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
Amazon Takes Tip From TikTok with Beta Test of Shoppable Videos
Watch out, TikTok. Amazon is pushing into your territory. As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (Aug. 17), the retail and tech giant is testing a feature in its mobile app that would show shoppers shareable, TikTok-style photos and video feeds of products. Right now, the feature is currently available only to a small number of employees the paper said, citing someone familiar with the beta.
TechCrunch
Snap says Snapchat+ now has 1 million subscribers, introduces new features
Last month, a report from Sensor Tower noted that Snap already registered $7.3 million in in-app revenue within 30 days of Snapchat+ launch — with the paid tier estimated to contribute more than $5 million of that sum. The analytics firm said that while the $3.99 monthly plan was a top choice, many folks also opted to get six-month or 12-month subscriptions priced at $21.99 and $39.99 respectively.
teslarati.com
Twitter to give Elon Musk documents related to its fake account calculation methods
On Monday, August 15, a judge ordered Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from a former executive involved in the calculations of bot/spam accounts. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered Twitter to collect, review, and produce documents of its former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour. The former Twitter executive left the company in April when it agreed to Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, reported Reuters.
Snap reaches 1 million premium subscribers in bid for new revenue
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N), parent company of social media app Snapchat, has reached 1 million subscribers for its Snapchat+ premium subscription, the company said on Monday, afterlaunching the service in June as a new source of revenue.
Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever After Meta, YouTube
Amazon.com Inc AMZN tested a feature in its app showing users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon joins other major technology firms like Meta Platforms Inc META and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL that...
Google Wins Australia's Top Court Verdict For Liability Over Slanderous Content
Australia’s highest court relieved Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google of the liability of defamatory content accessible via a hyperlink in its search results, the Wall Street Journal reports. A lawyer named George Defteros alleged that a Google search of his name returned a hyperlink to and a snippet...
TechCrunch
Amazon is internally testing a TikTok-like feed in its app
According to Watchful, an AI product intelligence platform, Amazon is testing a vertical photo and video feed in its app among staff. Per photos that Watchful provided to the Wall Street Journal, the feed — known currently as “Inspire” — will appear on the bottom navigation bar in the Amazon app. When users tap the diamond-shaped icon, they will see posts on the feed, which will include links to purchase any items featured in the post.
hackernoon.com
Sberbank-Owned RuTarget Harvested User Data for Months via Google
This story was originally published by ProPublica’s Craig Silverman. The internet giant may have provided Sberbank-owned RuTarget with unique mobile phone IDs, IP addresses, location information and details about users’ interests and online activity. The day after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner...
