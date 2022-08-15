ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Sketch will never die!’: Edinburgh fringe super troupes Tarot, Sheeps and Britney

By Brian Logan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvsLh_0hHfw4e900
Playing their cards right … Kath Hughes and Ed Easton from Tarot.

One of the pleasures of the fringe is checking in with standups as they first emerge, then break through, then revisit as household names. With sketch troupes: not so much. It feels like a long time since the likes of The League of Gentlemen springboarded from Edinburgh glory to TV fame. TV sketch shows are now skeletally thin on the ground. That’s part of the joke when fringe regulars Tarot take to the stage in their late-night slot, sending up their fidelity to sketch comedy (“not funny enough for standup, not boring enough for acting”) even while well into their 30s. “Sketch,” according to their new catchphrase, “will never die!”

Their latest show, Cautionary Tales, is another cracker for fans of the trio’s queasy, horror-infused comedy, which wastes nothing on scene-setting, far less set-dressing, but cuts straight to the oblique, disreputable – and always brilliantly performed – chase. Over and above the ironic apologia for sketch that frames the show, they’ve a terrific device at play this year, which is to ask an audience member to tally every single laugh they receive. As if first-performer-among-equals Ed Easton needed anything else to be highly strung about: he monitors the monitor skittishly for the rest of the show. It can’t be an easy job: by the time Easton appears on stage as the Creature from the Black Lagoon halfway through a preposterous sketch about a Dracula-themed tourist attraction (no spoilers, but his entrance ups the comic ante by some margin), the room is in hysterics. Whoever’s totting up the laughs, their clipboard must be on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwH0q_0hHfw4e900
Sheepish … Alastair Roberts, Liam Williams, Daran Johnson. Photograph: Tom Kingsley

Tarot have a BBC Radio 4 show, Soundbleed, but their talent, which is considerable, has yet to find a TV outlet. Will it ever? The rapturous reception afforded to Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave has yet to usher in a new sketch-on-telly golden age. Another outfit who, in another age, would surely have taken their act to the small screen is Sheeps. Individually, two of the trio (Liam Williams and Al Roberts) are seldom off the box. But there’s something particularly sublime about their teamwork, live on stage, with Daran Johnson more than making up the numbers.

Their 2022 show is a tongue-in-cheek greatest hits commemorating 10, or is it 12, years on the fringe. I’m a full-blown Sheeps fanboy: I could watch them sing their tuneless opening number, a self-mocking showbiz concoction in Poundshop top hat and tails, for hours. If these sketches never made it into your front room (although they came close, with 2015’s People Time pilot), they richly reward a second live viewing. And that’s just those I’ve seen before: the one starring Williams as an in-house riddler at a trendy tech startup; the one in which the citizens of war-torn Aleppo spare a thought for we put-upon Brits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JbYQ_0hHfw4e900
Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson aka Britney. Photograph: Linda Blacker

Of the sketches that were new to me, or new entirely, some sparkle still brighter. As the trio stage internal arguments and fret over the appropriateness to our new woke era – ho ho – of their older material, we’re treated to a joyously silly number about where Björn Ulvaeus gets his tunes from, and another Escher-like construction (shades of their sketch contemporaries The Pin, here) in which Williams, Roberts and Johnson upbraid one another (spontaneously? or not?) for forgetting their lines. Dazzling stuff.

Another act who got as far as a BBC pilot – albeit not with a sketch show – is Britney, AKA Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson. Their new suite of sketches and chat, Friends and Nothing More, passes a thoroughly enjoyable hour while we wait, possibly in vain, for a full series. The conceit here, tenuously enough, is that they want us to fall in love with them. Marry them, even: isn’t that what women of their age are supposed to be looking for? But really, the key relationship here is their own, as childhood friends who re-enact for us tonight their first sketch performance, at school in 2009.

It went wrong, as you’d expect: Clive and Robertson are lovable dorks, whose gigglesome chat hogs as much of the show as the sketches themselves. Those sketches (one imagining Facebook as a wild west ghost town; another drilling down into Stephen King’s claim that he writes mainly for his wife) lead us towards a reckoning with their onstage crash-and-burn 13 years ago. There’s the occasional throwaway number here. One sometimes waits in vain for the type of pull-back-and-reveal at which Tarot excel, making sudden sense of hitherto pointless behaviour. But Britney remain an act that are very easy to enjoy. It may be on its knees as a TV genre, but on the evidence of these shows – and lovely work elsewhere on the fringe by Shelf, Crizards and others – live sketch is surely, as per Tarot’s refrain, indomitable.

  • Tarot: Cautionary Tales is at Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh, until 28 August;
  • Sheeps: Ten Years, Ten Laughs is at Pleasance Courtyard until 17 August;
  • Britney: Friends and Nothing More is at Pleasance Courtyard until 28 August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tomato review – fruity show is ripe for the Edinburgh fringe

Three semi-nude performers writhing around the stage in a tomato fight. It certainly sounds like the Edinburgh fringe. Chou Kuan-Jou’s Tomato has some qualities ripe for a festival: it’s short (30 minutes), creates a distinctive world, has some potent ideas in a rough form and is novel enough to stand out among a packed programme.
ENTERTAINMENT
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
Person
Björn Ulvaeus
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Fringe#The League Of Gentlemen
ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, 95, says she will run in general elections

The Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida has said she is running in general elections next month because she is “fed up with quarrelling politicians”. Lollobrigida, who turned 95 in July, is endeavouring to become a senator with the Sovereign and Popular Italy party (ISP), a new Eurosceptic, anti-Mario-Draghi political alliance that opposes sending arms to Ukraine and “warmongering Atlanticism”.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Tarot
The Guardian

Nicholas Evans obituary

Nicholas Evans, who has died aged 72 after a heart attack, was the unlikely author of the bestselling novel The Horse Whisperer (1995), which became a Robert Redford film. Unlikely because the book, set in Montana, was a first novel by a British television producer, and landmark because the book sold for a record price at auction, and justified its sale price.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Mitch McConnell greatly damaged US democracy with quiet, chess-like moves

The January 6 committee has now revealed how far Donald Trump was willing to go to prevent the peaceful and lawful transfer of power from his presidency to that of Joe Biden. Yet, his deadly serious attempt to upend American democracy also had a slapdash quality to it, reflecting Trump’s own impulsive nature and his reliance on a group of schemers – Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone and John Eastman among them – of limited ability. It is not entirely surprising that Trump’s coup failed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Human remains reportedly found in suitcases bought at New Zealand auction

Police are investigating after being called to reports that human remains were found in suitcases bought at an auction at a storage facility in New Zealand. It is understood the remains were found in items inside a storage container that an unsuspecting family had bought, and that police could be dealing with multiple sets of remains, current affairs show Newshub reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
EW.com

Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies

Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

404K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy