Leading Denim Supplier Invests in Hemp, Supports U.S. Agriculture

By Tracey Meyers
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
Sustainably like-minded companies Cone Denim , a denim supplier and BastCore, a hemp processing company, have again linked up to expand its partnership that will increase sustainable denim offerings to the market.

On the heels of its U.S. Hemp Collection with BastCore launched at Kingpins Amsterdam Show in April and July, Cone Denim said its evolving partnership with BastCore will not only allow for the continued creation of sustainable denim, but also support American agriculture.

Its collection includes a range of fabrics, from 3×1 and comfort stretch to modern workwear constructions. And through the use of BastCore’s U.S. grown hemp, along with other locally sourced materials inclusive of natural indigo and U.S. cotton, the companies said “Cone maintains close proximity to its manufacturing operations in Mexico and continues to reduce its environmental footprint.”

BastCore’s hemp is prized for advantages such as 50 percent water savings compared to cotton, no use of chemicals, wet processing, pesticides or herbicides, and high rates of carbon sequestration that contributes to the health of soil and the environment overall, they explained.

BastCore’s patent-pending technology and process that produces clean, mechanically processed Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and USDA bio-preferred certified hemp fiber has been recognized as an industry leader and was recently selected as a Top 50 Startup Finalist at the WorldFestival 2022 Startup Awards.

Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim, said “Cone is extremely proud to work closely with an industry-recognized company like BastCore as we advance our commitment to provide more sustainable, alternative fiber options to our denim community.”

“With a shared goal of pushing new sustainability levels, our partnership with BastCore is creating exciting opportunities that support U.S. agriculture and its use of world-class practices and responsibly sourced products. Cone does not take its leadership in sustainable innovation lightly and is always searching for new ways to collaborate across the industry to drive innovation, increase traceability and lessen environmental impact.”

And Coleman Beale, chief executive officer of BastCore, said when BastCore began working with Cone, “it was clear to us that they had the expertise to develop an industry leading hemp denim product. Just as important to us was Cone’s commitment to sustainability , traceability — and support of local farmers here in the United States.”

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration

