Dog-tired! A Turkish Akbash weighing 5 stone is stretchered down Ben Nevis in five-hour rescue operation after sitting down and refusing to walk any further

A dog weighing 35kg was stretchered down Ben Nevis because she refused to walk any further.

Maggie, a Turkish Akbash, was taken up the UK's highest peak by walkers on Saturday, but on the way back down she decided enough was enough.

Despite her group trying everything to get Maggie to move, the pup refused to budge on her descent of the 1,345m peak.

Maggie (pictured on a stretcher) was rescued in a five-hour operation after refusing to walk any further

The defiant pooch looked pleased to have been secured to the stretcher and brought back down Ben Nevis

Suffering from sore paws and tiredness, she laid down while the three women tried to coax her back onto the trail.

They even attempted to carry the heavy dog, but were not able to lift her weight.

After trying everything to get Maggie to move the women admitted defeat and called a rescue team.

The BBC reports Lochaber Mountain Rescue managed to bring Maggie back down the mountain by 1am on Sunday after a five-hour rescue operation.

Team leader Donald Paterson said: 'It had given up and the ladies were struggling to help it down.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue team had already been called out four times on Saturday - but they didn't expect to be coming to the pooch's aid as well

Maggie, a 35kg Turkish Akbash, appeared to have been suffering from sore paws and didn't want to walk any further

'It had a few cuts to its paws, but I think with the heat and soreness it decided it wasn't going any further.'

After the distress call came in a rescue team was dispatched to collect Maggie from the mountain.

Armed with a stretcher and chicken sticks the team met the women, who had managed to carry the pooch some of the distance, halfway up the mountain.

On Saturday evening the Turkish Akbash was picked up by the team, secured to a stretcher and taken back down the mountain.

Mr Paterson added the three women and Maggie would most likely have spent all night on the mountain if not for the rescue effort.

He also said he would not usually expect his team to go out for an animal but they insisted on helping Maggie out.

Is it safe to take a dog up a mountain?

Many dogs love a mountain hike with their owners and it is not uncommon for people in the UK to take their pooches with them on a walk up a peak.

However, mountaineering groups have warned owners are always responsible for their dogs' wellbeing and behaviour while hiking.

There is a risk your pooch could frighten, chase or even attack mountain wildlife, meaning you must keep an eye on their whereabouts at all times.

There are also certain breeds better suited to mountain climbing than others.

Medium sized dogs such as collies, spaniels or Labradors are typically more athletic and better equipped to run around all day in the hills.

Of course, most breeds can spend a day happily roaming in the mountains if they have been adequately prepared by their owners.

People who want to take their smaller or larger breed dogs mountain climbing should consult with their vet or a qualified dog trainer on how best to introduce their pooch to the activity.

Owners should consider the appropriate age to start training their dog as, in some breeds, their bones, joints and soft tissues are developing rapidly.

It is important not to over-exercise young pups during this period to prevent long-term skeletal damage.

In the same way a human would train to climb a mountain, owners should consider how they will train their dogs to be able to cope with the strenuous activity.

Starting off with short days, you should acclimatise your pooch to the activity and allow them plenty of time (at least a day) to rest after a big climb, to let their body recover.

You must also toughen up their paws so they can cope with the rocky terrain.

To do this, build up time walking on pavements and paths, before exposing them in short bursts to rockier ground.

Although some owners opt for dog boots, many pooches find them uncomfortable and slippery.

Before taking your dog out on the mountains, you should make sure you have the right equipment. This includes:

A collar with a name tag and contact details

A whistle

A Harness

A light attached to their collar

Poo bags

A waterproof jacket

Towels to get them clean and dry

Source: Mountaineering Scotland