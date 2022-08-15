ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

First Look at Netflix’s British Movie ‘I Used to Be Famous,’ Starring Ed Skrein, Leo Long (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aajd4_0hHfvkP500

In British director Eddie Sternberg ’s feature debut “I Used to Be Famous” – produced by Collie McCarthy at Forty Foot Pictures for Netflix – two sides of the music world clash with each other. Netflix released the trailer for the film Monday (below), and Variety has been given the first-look images, exclusively. The film is one of the first to come out of Netflix’s U.K. Original Slate, commissioned by Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features. It will be released in select U.K. theaters from Sept. 9, and on Netflix from Sept. 16.

Sternberg set out to create a film with “a British heart,” he says. “It is made in the vein of ‘The Full Monty,’ ‘Billy Elliot’ and ‘East Is East’ … that sort of heartfelt British film with a bit of grit, with earned heart that doesn’t become cheesy. It’s heartfelt rather than cheesy.” It is set in Peckham, a working-class, culturally diverse neighborhood in South-East London. The screenplay is co-written by Sternberg and Zak Klein.

There are two principal characters in the film: Vince, a washed-up former lead singer for a boy band, played by Ed Skrein , and Stevie, an autistic teenager who is a gifted drummer, played by neurodiverse musician Leo Long. Vince represents the corrupt, soulless commercial music scene, while Stevie represents the purer world of the amateur enthusiast, who loves music for itself.

The film is based on Sternberg’s short of the same name, which came out of his fascination with former boy band and girl band members. These former pop stars “had so much success at such a young age, and an excess of sex, drugs, rock and roll, then they get chewed up and spat out, and then they’re having to deal with that void,” he says. Sternberg used this perspective to develop the character of Vince, whose “career started on the premise of music – he was there to perform music – when actually in reality, it was about anything but music; he was a product.”

Sternberg then set out to create a character who would stand in opposition to Vince’s “twisted existence with regards to music.” The person who came to mind was Sternberg’s cousin, Saul Zur-Szpiro, an autistic man who has very high support needs. When he was young, he was agoraphobic, he didn’t like going out, and didn’t like crowds. But he had a loving, warm family, who were quite musical. His sister played the drums, and when he was given the drumsticks it was clear he had a good sense of rhythm. With the support of tutors he took up the drums, and formed a band called The AutistiX, where the majority of the members are autistic. They started to build a bit of a following, and ended up touring, which culminated in them performing on stage at a charity event in front of 1,000 people. Tom Jones, who happened to be at the event, joined them on stage.

“That story, for me, just showed the literal power of music,” Sternberg says. “By picking up drumsticks, Saul – who was agoraphobic, didn’t like going out, didn’t like crowds – suddenly, through music got this power to perform in front of 1,000 people. It gives me shivers talking about it. So I thought that was music in its purest form. When you watch Saul perform, it’s just pure enjoyment, there’s no ego attached to it. Whereas with Vince, it’s all ego, and it’s all manufactured.”

Isabella Odoffin, the film’s casting director, was given the task of finding an actor to play Stevie in the feature film. After a nationwide search – visiting schools, music groups and community groups – and receiving hundreds of tapes, about 20 kids were brought in for auditions in London. That group was slimmed down to four, who did workshops with Sternberg, and then two screen tested with Skrein, and Long got the role.

Long is a multi-instrumentalist, and came to the audition with a bodhran – an Irish drum – and a banjo. He plays in the London Youth Folk Ensemble and the National Open Youth Orchestra.

“He just blew us away with his character. He had this real zest for life, and you see that on screen,” McCarthy says. “Leo was actually very similar to Stevie in that he was on the cusp of his own independence … late teens, and looking to push his boundaries a bit by going to college. It’s been great to see him grow throughout production and to where he is now.”

Long is set to appear in a stage production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” in Sheffield, England, and appears this year in British broadcaster ITV’s crime drama “Professor T.” He is represented by Simon & How Associates.

The filmmakers worked closely with the National Autistic Society and Access All Areas, which creates theater and performance featuring learning disabled and autistic artists. Access All Areas’ Tricia Hitchcock was Long’s creative coach during the production.

Hitchcock worked with Long “like any acting coach, just with a heightened awareness of what needs he might have. She spent a lot of time upfront just getting to know him, and how he responds, and what works, and giving him the confidence to come into our arena, and us the confidence to welcome him in, and create the right environment,” McCarthy says. Hitchcock also worked with other cast members, in particular with Skrein and Eleanor Matsuura, who plays Amber, Stevie’s mother.

The filmmakers opened their shoot with scenes about a drum circle that Stevie belongs to, which included several neurodiverse non actors. Hitchcock delivered a speech to the crew at the start of the shoot that “created a really special dynamic, where you had these big burly grips and gaffers, and suddenly everyone just got over themselves for a day, and realized how special it was,” McCarthy says. “It was a risk starting with that, but it actually galvanized everyone on set, and created a really nice tone for the [seven-week shoot].”

The part played by music is, naturally, key to the film’s appeal and story. Commenting on the soundtrack, Sternberg says: “I’ve always been a huge admirer of directors that use very heavily curated soundtracks like Paul Thomas Anderson, with ‘Boogie Nights,’ and Richard Linklater, with ‘Dazed and Confused,’ and Cameron Crowe [‘Almost Famous’]. I’ve always felt like that was the sort of filmmaker I want it to be. I’m always thinking scenes with regards to music.” He acknowledges that the soundtrack is “super diverse.” “There’s not really a clear genre within the soundtrack,” he says. “But it all kind of fits. There’s a kind of red thread, even though it doesn’t seem like that on the surface. If you’ve got the Doobie Brothers, and then you’ve got Frazey Ford, they’re totally different styles of music, but actually, it seems to work for the film.”

In terms of the music within the film, the diegetic music – in particular, the music played by the Tin Men, the band formed by Vince and Stevie – Sternberg says: “I’d always imagined Vince as being someone who was never that amazing a singer, but he had heart. And I was thinking about the type of singers that I got that from, and I look at people like Jim Morrison and Ian Curtis, who would have this deep way of singing, and you believed every single word that they’re saying.”

Sternberg and McCarthy are pursuing other projects in which music plays a central role, including one that is in development with Netflix. “We can’t really talk too much about it at the moment, but it’s definitely got music in there,” Sternberg says. “I think what I’d love to do with Eddie at some point down the line is a kind of seminal biopic in the music space,” McCarthy adds.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Ed Skrein
Person
Ian Curtis
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Eleanor Matsuura
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Shakespeare
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix

Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Diegetic Music#Music Within#Pop Stars#British#U K Original Slate
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Variety

Darius Campbell Danesh, ‘Pop Idol’ Runner-Up and West End Star, Dies at 41

Darius Campbell Danesh, the “Pop Idol” runner up and West End Star has died, the BBC reports. He was 41. The singer, who was Scottish, was reportedly found dead in an apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 11. A spokesperson for the Rochester police department told Variety his death is currently the subject of “an open investigation.” The spokesperson would not comment on whether there were any suspicious circumstances. Danesh was catapulted into the public eye in 2001 with his rendition of Britney Spears chart-topper “Hit Me Baby One More Time” on one of the U.K.’s early naughties singing competition shows “Pop...
ROCHESTER, MN
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role

The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy