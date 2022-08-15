Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Silver Alert UPDATE: Authorities find missing man
BELCOURT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Authorities say the formerly missing 77-year-old Cecil ‘Sonny’ Jeanotte has been found. A Silver Alert was sent out, prompting phones to go off warning the public of his disappearance. Officials say 77-year-old Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte of Belcourt, ND was last seen...
Minot may be getting new bus terminal in coming years
The city says it will cost about $500,000, but they won't know for sure until they draw up the designs.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson wraps construction of 110,000-square-foot Scheels store in North Dakota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of an 110,000-square-foot Scheels retail sporting goods store at the Dakota Square Mall located at 2400 10th St. SW in Minot, North Dakota. Designed by R.L. Engebretson Architecture, the $20.66 million renovation combined two separate Scheels locations at the mall. The new store includes an 85,000-square-foot...
KFYR-TV
Minot switches to state electrical inspection program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Minot staff said they lost two electrical inspectors in a short period of time. The state board has filled the gap since that happened. To save money, the city has moved to contract with the state electrical inspection board through 2023. The move is expected to save around $100,000 for taxpayers. They don’t expect to see a drop in service.
valleynewslive.com
BCI searches Minot home of term limits petitioner
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a Minot man’s home in relation to a rejected petition to put term limits on the November ballot. The BCI searched the home of Charles Tuttle, who collected signatures for the term limits petition. According to an agent in a Facebook Live video taken by Tuttle during the search, they were looking for payment records of people who circulated petitions for Tuttle. It’s against state law to pay bonuses for the number of signatures obtained during an initiative, referendum, or recall petition.
KFYR-TV
Missile from Minot Air Force Base used for test launch in California
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KFYR) - The U.S. military test-fired a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Monday night, which was randomly selected from the Minot Air Force Base. The missile used in the test was transported about 1,300 miles and reassembled at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where it...
Minot schools hoping to create new education future
Renovations of the family and consumer science classrooms and the career and technical education classrooms at the Magic City Campus are already underway.
kxnet.com
Youth mentoring program hosts gnome scavenger hunt
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A city wide scavenger hunt will be going on for the next three weeks, for kids who would like to win some prizes before school starts. The Roaming Gnome Scavenger Hunt in Minot is put on by the Companions for Children, and it’s to raise awareness for their programs in the community.
