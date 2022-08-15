ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

John Mulaney, Conan O’Brien to Headline New York Comedy Festival

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq5Rp_0hHfvbSY00

The New York Comedy Festival, returning for its 18th year, has announced its 2022 headliners.

John Mulaney , Conan O’Brien, Tracy Morgan , Wanda Sykes , Jenny Slate, Bill Maher, Jo Koy, JB Smoove, Jimmy O. Yang, Mo Amer, Shane Gillis, The Guilty Feminist, Nurse Blake, Ms. Pat and Bassem Youssef will headline this year’s festival, taking place Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. NYCF, the largest comedy fest in the U.S., will expand for the time ever to Nassau County, Long Island at the UBS Arena, where Mulaney will play on Nov. 11.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Launched in 2004, NYCF is produced by Carolines on Broadway and created by Caroline Hirsch, bringing together over 200 top comedians in over 100 shows at venues throughout the five boroughs of NYC, at venues including the Beacon Theatre, Carolines on Broadway, Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.

“To come together and experience the best in stand-up comedy and shared laughter is more important than ever,” Hirsch said in a statement. “The festival has grown over the past 18 years, as we continue to shine a spotlight on the industry’s biggest and brightest stars and the most talented up-and-comers, and reach new and expanding audiences through an amazing line-up of talented and diverse artists.”

As part of the lineup, Slate will perform at Town Hall on Nov. 9; Koy will headline MSG on Nov. 10; O’Brien will bring his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend to the Beacon Theatre on Nov. 10 and 11; Morgan will perform at Town Hall on Nov. 12; Sykes will do a set at Beacon Theatre on Nov. 12; and Maher will appear at Hulu Theater at MSG on Nov. 12.

Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting Aug. 19 at 12pm EST. Tickets can be purchased through the NYCF website . Additional shows will be announced soon.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Teddy Ray, Comedian, ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Actor and ‘Messyness’ Co-Host, Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a rising comedic talent with appearances on Wild ‘n Out, How to Be Broke and Pause With Sam Jay and MTV comedy clip show Messyness, has died. He was 32. The comedian, actor and writer whose legal name is Theadore Brown was found deceased in Rancho Mirage, California, after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call and responded to a private residence in the desert community at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sgt. Brandi Swan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams on His Bid to Become Mayor of Ojai: “The Division Has to Stop”

The latest celebrity to run for office in California is 72-year-old Anson Williams, who played dopey Potsie on Happy Days and has tossed his hat in the ring to become mayor of Ojai. The Nov. 8 election will see Williams challenge incumbent Betsy Stix on a platform that includes developing a sustainable tourism infrastructure, shuttle services on weekends for major events, expansion of bike paths and trails, solar incentives and a graywater system for hotels and golf courses, among many other proposed initiatives. More from The Hollywood ReporterPat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,'...
OJAI, CA
Vibe

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen

Click here to read the full article. Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety, an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s. Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Bassem Youssef
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Shane Gillis
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Bill Maher
Person
Wanda Sykes
Variety

Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Stand Up Comedy#Hulu Theater#The Guilty Feminist#Snl#The Purse Strings
Variety

Kenan Thompson Shares Why He Couldn’t Say No to Hosting the Emmys — Plus, Seth Meyers Offers Some Advice (EXCLUSIVE)

Hosting an awards show these days is considered a pretty thankless job, with little upside — dwindling ratings, snarky social media posts and rigid formats that are tough to change. And yet, it’s still a bit of a bucket-list item for many performers, which is why I totally get it that Kenan Thompson would say yes to this year’s Emmys. (And I find it doubly admirable that he agreed to do it, even after TV Academy voters snubbed him this year and NBC canceled his primetime sitcom!) “They asked, and it’s an honor,” Thompson told me Thursday on a sweltering August...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Calls Postponement of Las Vegas Residency “Worst Moment of My Career”

More than six months after Adele announced that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer is publicly reflecting on the decision. In January, the Grammy winner tearfully announced the news on social media and explained that plans for the Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had been disrupted with delivery delays and crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19, among several reasons shared at the time. More from The Hollywood ReporterUkraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink ProgramEmma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators Are "Fantastically Important": "No, You Can't Just Let It Flow"More...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Maria Schrader’s ‘She Said,’  Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ to World Premiere at New York Film Festival

The New York Film Festival has unveiled its Spotlight section lineup, including the world premiere for Maria Schrader’s She Said, which is based on the landmark 2017 investigation that brought to light movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s pattern of serial sexual misconduct. The Universal film is based on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s best-selling She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, with Adam Shapiro, Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Samantha Morton, Andre Braugher and Patricia Clarkson starring.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlice Diop, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Schrader Movies Added to NY Film Festival Main SlateNY Film Festival Sets 'The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Yeoh Receives AFI Honorary Degree: “You Have Made My Mother the Happiest Mother in the World”

That’s Dr. Michelle Yeoh, to you. The actress added a new title to her resume on Saturday when she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts by the American Film Institute at the film school’s class of 2022 commencement ceremony. Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All At Once directors The Daniels (AKA Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) were on hand to present her with the honor at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. More from The Hollywood ReporterSanta Barbara Film Fest: Michelle Yeoh Tapped for Kirk Douglas AwardMichelle Yeoh to Receive AFI Honorary Degree (Exclusive)'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Directors Sign Five-Year Pact...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+, CBS, MTV to Air Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert

An all-star tribute concert honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will air across Paramount’s streaming and linear platforms next month. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London will stream live on Paramount+ (in the U.S.), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV’s YouTube channels (globally) starting Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Laura Poitras, Werner Herzog, Sacha Jenkins, Gabriela Cowperthwaite Films Join Doc LineupAmerican French Film Festival Unveils Documentary Lineup (Exclusive)Croatian Series 'The Last Socialist Artifact' Wins Big at Sarajevo TV Awards The full concert will also be available to stream on demand...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses ‘Jurassic World 2’ Pay Gap Report: “I Was Paid So Much Less”

Bryce Dallas Howard is setting the record straight on her Jurassic World salary. The actress, who starred opposite Chris Pratt in the trilogy that wrapped up this summer with Jurassic World Dominion, disputed a 2018 report that stated she was paid $2 million less than Pratt for Fallen Kingdom (2018), offering that her pay was “so much less” than what was printed. However, she praised Pratt for making sure that she got equal pay on franchise opportunities like video games and theme park attractions.  More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Gets Cheers for First 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Footage at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka Shorts Have Qualified for Oscar Consideration (Exclusive)

The three Oscar categories that recognize films which run 40 minutes or shorter — best live action short, best documentary short and best animated short — are often regarded as “minor,” but this year’s contenders for them will include some major names. On the heels of recent Academy Awards ceremonies at which Oscars for short films were taken home by the likes of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry and Hollywood A-lister Riz Ahmed, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Taylor Swift’s filmmaking debut All Too Well: The Short Film — which the pop star has described as...
NFL
Herbie J Pilato

"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's Other TV Classic

Rod Serling's Night Gallery wasn't Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone, but it sure tried to be. Gallery debuted on NBC (in 1970, and lasted until 1973) as an eerie anthology series. Zone (CBS, 1959-62) was Serling's masterpiece, a remarkable sci-fi/fantasy anthology show with a morality twist.
Collider

Patricia Arquette's 'Gonzo Girl' Adds Ray Nicholson, Rick Springfield, and More

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette's directorial debut Gonzo Girl is beginning to stack up its cast. The film, starring Arquette, Camila Morrone (Death Wish) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), is an adaptation of Cheryl Della Pietra's novel of the same name about a college graduate looking for her publishing world break-through, who finds herself the assistant to a renowned, but fading, journalist. Joining Morrone and Dafoe to round out Arquette's cast are Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman), Elizabeth Lail (Mack and Rita), Leila George (Animal Kingdom) and Grammy-winning musician Rick Springfield.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy