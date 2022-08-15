ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

U.S Men’s Soccer Team World Cup Docuseries In The Works

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvWDp_0hHfvQhR00

EXCLUSIVE : The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team ( USMNT ) is set to be the subject of a new documentary series as they gear up for the World Cup.

Park Stories and H.wood Media have teamed up with the U.S. Soccer Federation and Soccer United Marketing on the untitled all-access docuseries. WME is running the sales process with the series expected to launch on a streamer around the Qatar World Cup in November.

The series will bring fans into the locker room and visit the players in their hometowns as they prepare for the tournament.

The team is competing in its first World Cup since 2014 and has an exciting team of youngsters including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’ Weston McKennie, Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest and Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna.

Led by head coach Gregg Berhalter, the first person in U.S. history to represent the country at the World Cup as a player and a head coach, the team will fight it out against England, Wales and Iran in the group stages. They kick off against Gareth Bale-led Wales on November 21 before facing Euros finalists England on the day after Thanksgiving before competing against Iran on November 29. The games will air on Fox and Telemundo.

The docuseries is exec produced by Rand Getlin and Janina Pelayo for Park Stories, and John Terzian, Jeremy Allen and Brian Toll are producing for H.wood Media. The show is directed by Getlin and Luke Korver, and Nikle Guzijan will co-produce.

“Five billion people are projected to tune in for the 2022 World Cup, and this team has the potential to impact each of them in profoundly transformative ways,” said directors Rand Getlin and Luke Korver. “We know it starts with their play on the field, but we’re most excited for viewers to see them as sons, brothers, fathers and leaders who care deeply about their loved ones and bringing the world closer together.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Paramount+ To Be Bundled With Walmart+ Subscriptions

Paramount Global and Walmart have reached a streaming bundle deal that will see Paramount+ offered at no charge to subscribers of 2-year-old loyalty program Walmart+. The agreement, which followed days of reports that the retail giant was talking with a range of potential streaming partners, was confirmed in a press release. Similar to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers members discounts on in-store and online purchases, groceries, gas and streaming music via Spotify. The exact number of subscribers to Walmart+ has never been disclosed but a recent report from Wall Street firm Morgan Stanley pegged it at 16 million. While that’s just a...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mads Mikkelsen On Replacing Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ And Why Depp “Might” Come Back – Sarajevo

Although Mads Mikkelsen arrived at the Sarajevo Film Festival to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his outstanding contribution to the art of film, many of the crowd who attended the event’s morning “Coffee With…” event on Monday seemed, rather worryingly, to be fans of the Danish star’s TV work — notably NBC’s cannibal drama Hannibal. Nevertheless, the actor took their questions in his stride as part of a wide-ranging conversation that embraced his early career in Danish indie cinema, his move to the U.S. and the MCU, his affection for Pink Floyd, and his love of football....
MOVIES
Deadline

Jessica Klein Dies: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer & Producer Was 66

Jessica Klein, a writer and producer on Beverly Hills, 90210 for seven seasons, has died. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed on a Facebook post that the death of her mother was on July 13. “My mom passed at 8:21am this morning. It was peaceful. We were together. Will share funeral and shiva information when I know. It will all be here in LA,” Rose shared. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Klein died of pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in November of the year before. The television producer and writer had been updating her friends and family about her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gregg Berhalter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Barcelona#Soccer United Marketing#Jurassic World#Works#Wme#Chelsea#Juventus#Sergi O Dest#Borussia Dortmund#Fox#Park Stories
BBC

Asamoah Gyan eyes shock return to Ghana squad for World Cup in Qatar

Asamoah Gyan is bidding to make a shock return to the international fold as he eyes a spot in Ghana's squad for this year's World Cup in Qatar. The unattached 36-year-old won the last of his 107 caps for the Black Stars in July 2019, and has not played a club game since an outing in April 2021 for Accra-based side Legon Cities.
FIFA
The Ringer

‘22 Goals’: Ronaldo, 2002 World Cup Final in Japan

As the 22nd men’s FIFA World Cup approaches in November 2022, The Ringer introduces 22 Goals, a podcast by Brian Phillips about the most iconic goals scored in the history of the World Cup. Every Wednesday, until the end of Qatar 2022, we’ll publish an adapted version of each 22 Goals episode. Today’s story involves the “original” Ronaldo from the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.
WORLD
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ regarding Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “lies” surrounding reports about his future at Manchester United.The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons amid speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain the 37-year-old is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League.In a reply to a fan account on Instagram which referred...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England duo Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead nominated for top UEFA awards... after Lionesses clinched first major trophy in Women's Euro 2022 triumph last month

England boss Sarina Wiegman and striker Beth Mead have been shortlisted for top UEFA awards. Wiegman has been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award alongside Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor, manager of Champions League winners Lyon. The Dutch native masterminded a first major...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

BeIN Media Group Partners With Twitter on FIFA Soccer World Cup 2022 Qatar Content

Doha-based beIN Media Group and its flagship beIN Sports channel — which is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across the Middle East and North Africa — have forged an exclusive partnership with Twitter to share tailored content throughout the upcoming soccer tournament. The planet’s biggest soccer event, which will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18., will mark the first time the FIFA World Cup is held in the Arab world. BeIN Sports will be sharing highlights of the tournament’s top moments for MENA audiences across Twitter.  Each soccer game will be highlighted through content...
FIFA
BBC

World Cup 2022: Abdou Diallo says Senegal looking to break 'glass ceiling' in Qatar

Defender Abdou Diallo says Senegal are aiming to do better than any other African nation by reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar. No side from the continent has made it past the quarter-finals, with Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and most recently Ghana (2010) knocked out in the last eight - all after extra time or penalties.
FIFA
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd considering offers for Vardy and Aubameyang

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star), external. United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun), external. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is prepared to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Executives Meet With Atletico Madrid Attacker

Following increased interest in Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, Manchester United are now being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid's João Félix. According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are negotiating for two players in Madrid. Having been strongly linked with Real Madrid's defensive midfielder Casemiro earlier this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA
Deadline

‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’: Photos From The L.A. Premiere Of Marvel’s New Series

There were superheroes aplenty at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel’s latest Disney+ entry, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Tatiana Maslany, who plays the green-tinted title character as well as her civilian persona Jennifer Walters, was front and center alongside her onscreen cousin Mark Ruffalo — who, of course, reprises the “Professor Hulk” version of his character. Also in attendance was Xochitl Gomez who portrayed a powerful newcomer to the MCU, America Chavez, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She-Hulk co-stars Jameela Jamil, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra and Griffin Matthews walked the red carpet, as well. Click on the image above to scroll through a photo gallery. More from DeadlineNetflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production - Ofcom Report'She-Hulk' EP Addresses Speculation Of Ghost Rider AppearanceDisney Responds To Activist Investor Daniel Loeb's Call For Changes, Reaffirming Confidence In CEO Bob Chapek And Pushing Back On Idea For Board "Refresh" - UpdateBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo Gallery
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy