Mary Ellen Skalina Inspired Many with Her NeoNatal Care Approach

Dr. Mary Ellen Skalina. Image via the family.

Dr. Mary Ellen Skalina of Springfield, who cared for hundreds of critically ill and premature babies, and who counseled their families with compassion and candor, died July 29, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer. She was 70.

Dr. Skalina was a retired neonatologist at Cooper University, Lankenau and Chester County Hospitals.

She was described by coworkers as an inspirational colleague during her 30-year career, a community volunteer who had a rare ability to listen attentively, teach effectively and react accordingly during a crisis.

“Mel navigated her world, personally and professionally, with an ever-palpable grace,” said John DeMaio, former medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at Lankenau. “Grace in all the wonderful dimensions that word encapsulates — empathetic, authentic, measured, poised, charming, elegant, humorous, joyful. …This was a wonder and privilege to witness.”

Dr. Skalina treated breathing disorders, birth defects, infections, and other conditions.

She comforted babies who would not survive.

Dr. Skalina was on the board of directors for A Better Chance Strath Haven, a Swarthmore organization that sponsors educational opportunities for students of color at Strath Haven High School.

She was also a volunteer at Congregation Ohev Shalom in Wallingford.