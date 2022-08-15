Police shut down 8-year-old girl’s lemonade stand after Ohio food festival organizers complained she didn't have a license (but cops offered her $20 to help her buy one)

Police shut down a stall run by an eight-year-old girl selling lemonade at the Ohio food festival after receiving complaints that she didn't have a license.

Asa Baker was selling the lemonade for $1 a glass near where her father works in Alliance last weekend when the officer approached her.

They'd received complaints from a festival organizer, and police were asked to step in

Although they agreed the decision might seem heavy handed, police defended their actions by saying they had to uphold the law.

'There are "different " kinds of licenses unfortunately: Food permit, solicitors permit, vendors license all of which they won't give her,' said Asa's mother, Katrina Moore.

'They say it was only an issue because she was so close to a festival.'

But the officer gave $20 to Baker, which they said was to use for the purchase of a permit.

'Well, they were really sad that they had to shut me down but they gave me $20 to try and pay for it,' Baker told Fox News.

A vending license costs $40, however, said Asa's mother, leaving the little girl short of the total amount needed for the five-day permit.

Police got a tip from a festival organizer and shut down an eight-year-old girl's lemonade stand. Business owner Erica Strata of Black Sales Liquidation let Asa set up shop outside after she received complaints and got shut down by police

Alliance Police Lieutenant Don Wensel said police are not targeting children selling lemonade, but unfortunately city ordinance requires vendors to obtain a license before selling anything at the food festival.

The festival organizers had been conflicted about filing the complaint, he added.

'I could definitely tell he did not want to shut her down, but, I mean, you get a call, he has to do it,' said Moore.

'He definitely did the right thing, you know, in the situation he was put in.'

By the following Friday however, Baker’s lemonade stand was up and running again.

She had set up shop in front of local business owner Eric Strata, who runs Black Sales Liquidation, with police saying they would not interfere.

'He (the officer) had to do his job, but it just felt so unjust to me because she’s 8, she’s just an innocent little girl that wants to be motivated and wants to do something with herself. Why shut that down?' said Strata.

Baker has raked in hundreds of dollars, WJW-TV reported, drawing in customers sympathetic with her story.

Over 50 people donated, raising well over $200, according to a Facebook post from the family.

Asa Baker, 8, is pictured at her lemonade store on August 11, refusing to permanently close down her stall despite the license issues