Haywood County, NC

my40.tv

MISSING: Authorities search for Henderson County woman

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown. Roper does not have a cell phone and is not known to be operating a vehicle. Anyone with...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

No injuries reported after police discover numerous shell casings near Asheville apartment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Rape#Guilty Plea#Strangulation#Violent Crime
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County District Attorney will not file criminal charges in the shooting death of 3-year-old Aylee Gordon. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Aylee’s death was a tragic accident resulting from improper storage of a loaded and unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Aylee’s 28-year-old half-brother who was visiting the family for Christmas.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
