No excessive force charges will be filed against Buncombe deputy, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of excessive force charges. Lt. Scott Robinson was accused of excessive force for actions during a Feb. 17 arrest. District Attorney Todd Williams said no charges will be filed against Robinson after an SBI investigation. No other...
Man faces armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Buncombe County, other charges in Polk
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina has been taken into custody, facing numerous charges in two separate counties. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it has charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road on July 24.
District Attorney: Toddler's death ruled as "catastrophic accident;" no charges filed
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly eight months after a Henderson County toddler tragically lost her life from a gunshot wound to the head, a Western North Carolina district attorney has come to a conclusion in the case. R. Andrew Murray, the attorney for Prosecutorial District 42, which includes...
MISSING: Authorities search for Henderson County woman
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown. Roper does not have a cell phone and is not known to be operating a vehicle. Anyone with...
'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
'Very difficult crime scene' Desecrated remains identified in NC homicide investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that remains have been identified in a homicide investigation that began back in May. The remains, identified through DNA, belong to Tina Walkingstick Frizsell and were found in an encampment off Mulberry Road in Macon County earlier this year. She had been reported missing by family.
No injuries reported after police discover numerous shell casings near Asheville apartment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.
Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
Hearing held to dismiss HCA lawsuit; judge says ruling could come in next few weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital was back before a judge on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The lawsuit was filed last year by six Buncombe County residents, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in western North Carolina. A supplemental hearing...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County District Attorney will not file criminal charges in the shooting death of 3-year-old Aylee Gordon. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Aylee’s death was a tragic accident resulting from improper storage of a loaded and unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Aylee’s 28-year-old half-brother who was visiting the family for Christmas.
Buncombe County SROs train in crisis negotiation, threat assessment, rapid deployment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is integrating a new type of training for school Resource Officers ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers went through crisis negotiation training Tuesday. “We just saw the need this year to talk with the SROs about different methods...
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
Community comes together one year later to remember victims of deadly 2021 flooding
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Community members and leaders came together Wednesday to remember the victims of the deadly flooding in Haywood County, one year ago. On August 17, 2021, six people were tragically killed in a flood that was the result of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The...
Advocates call for more daycare options inside Buncombe County homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new push for more daycare options inside homes. These family childcare homes can take up to five kids each. But, there are regulations and steps for homes to be licensed by the state for childcare. There used to be more than 100 of...
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
Henderson County woman gets scholarship to resume college career at Mars Hill
MARS HILL, N.C. WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is getting a second chance at a college education. Charlotte Garcia dropped out several years ago when trying to balance school and growing responsibilities at home proved overwhelming. But now, thanks to Mars Hill University's College Completion scholarship competition, she...
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
$850,000 housing request for Restaurant Court heads to Asheville housing committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Housing Opportunities is requesting an $850,000 Housing Trust Fund loan from the city of Asheville. The proposed development on Restaurant Court would include 50 to 60 affordable units near Tunnel Road. Twenty percent of the units would be reserved for young adults who are aging out of foster care.
Local business makes $5,000 donation to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A hidden gem in Hendersonville received a donation from a local business. Tiny fairies were on hand Wednesday, Aug. 17 as Rakesh and Dolly Agarwal, owners of Rug & Home, gave $5,000 to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail. The trail, open since 2018, is free to...
