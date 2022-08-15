Read full article on original website
Heatwave in China forces factories to shut down, affecting Intel, Foxconn, Toyota, and many others
In a nutshell: The ongoing heatwave and drought in China have caused power shortages in the Sichuan province, which relies greatly on hydroelectric power. The government ordered several factories in the area to halt production for six days, potentially causing delays for some manufacturers. Many factories in China's Sichuan province...
TechSpot
Tencent posts first ever revenue drop, turns to foreign markets as China's gaming crackdown continues
In context: Chinese tech giant Tencent isn't having the best of times right now. Many of its problems stem from its home country's strict regulations on granting video game licenses—the company hasn't been able to secure one for 14 months. The situation has seen Tencent post its first ever revenue decline, and it is now placing more focus on overseas markets.
FOXBusiness
Dodge CEO says he 'will never market an electric car' as brand unveils its first electric car
Dodge unveiled its first electric car on Thursday night, but Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said he is not getting into the electric car business, so to speak. "I’m not going to try to sell anyone an electric car. I will never market an electric car," he told FOX Business in an exclusive interview.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
A Chinese city is getting roasted online for demanding that fishermen bring fish and crabs in for COVID-19 swabs
Videos show the fishermen presenting their catch for a "human and goods" swab test at Jimei district in Xiamen city.
Business Insider
China's military says a 1950 battle has the 'winning code' for a future amphibious invasion
The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command — whose area of responsibility includes the Taiwan Strait — has said a 1950 assault on Hainan island offers "valuable experience" for future seaborne landings. The command's social media accounts recently posted about an exhibition jointly organised with Hainan Provincial Museum...
Record percentage of adults around the world say children will be worse off financially than their parents
Across the globe, a median of 70% of adults believe children will face more economic struggles than their parents did, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center. Between sky-high inflation and crushing housing costs, a record percentage of parents are concerned about their children’s financial well-being.
Americans are changing how they’re spending — and it’s helping keep the economy afloat even as retailers like Target struggle
Americans are moving their spending from goods to services as the economy normalizes. The shift is keeping the recovery alive, as consumer spending counts for two-thirds of GDP. Yet the transition is a risky one, as any shock can cut overall spending and threaten a downturn. After more than a...
Largest Bitcoin mining companies lost over $1 billion last quarter, some are selling mining rigs to stay afloat
In brief: Bitcoin mining concerns have reported huge losses in the past quarter due to the collapse of cryptocurrency prices. Some are selling their coin holdings and mining rigs and even taking out loans to pay for operational expenses and stay afloat. According to a Bloomberg report, the three biggest...
TechSpot
American Airlines places deposit on 20 Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft
Something to look forward to: Boom says the Overture will reach a maximum speed of Mach 1.7, cutting flight time in half for some routes compared to today's commercial aircraft. If all goes according to plan, the Overture will have its first commercial flight in 2029, almost three decades after the retirement of the Concorde, the last supersonic airliner.
Microsoft employees accidentally exposed login credentials for important internal systems
Why it matters: Over the past several years, Microsoft has built a massive cybersecurity business that can analyze trillions of threat signals every day. That said, it has difficulties dealing with the risks of accidental source code leaks and credential exposure. According to one cybersecurity firm, this is one of the main challenges faced by companies in this era of hybrid work.
Your next MacBook or Apple Watch could be coming from Vietnam
Why it matters: Like many consumer electronics companies, Apple has long had the issue of over-dependence on China for a process it calls FATP — Final Assembly, Test, and Pack. This year, the Cupertino company has increased its effort to shift manufacturing to other Asian countries such as Vietnam, where it wants to make iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, and possibly even HomePods.
Amazon lawyers don't think former and current CEOs should have to testify in FTC investigation
In context: It's no secret that FTC Chair Lena Khan does not like Amazon. Her academic article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" makes it abundantly clear that she views the company as a monopoly or, at the very least, a potential antitrust fiasco. Amazon has taken issue over her stance on multiple occasions. Its latest legal wrangling says her serving of CIDs to executives and calls for individual hearings are nothing but "burdensome harassment" in the FTC's broad-scoped "open-ended" investigation into Amazon Prime.
TechSpot
Philippines fraud inquiry examines government purchase of 40,000 Celeron laptops at $1,000 each
WTF?! Imagine paying $1,042 for a laptop that isn't a mid-range Windows model or a MacBook but one powered by Intel's budget Celeron processor. Then imagine you bought almost 40,000 of them. That's what The Philippines' Department of Education did, resulting in the country's government launching a fraud probe into how it happened and who is responsible.
TechSpot
India blocks downloads of VLC player
In brief: TechSpot lists VLC Player as an essential app to install on a PC or Mac, but one of the world's most populous countries has tried to ban it. The attempt may be due to regional tensions, but it's likely impossible to block all access to a piece of PC software.
Samsung preps next-gen V-NAND memory, anticipating higher speeds and capacities
Something to look forward to: Samsung is now preparing to begin mass production of their upcoming 8th generation V-NAND memory, which is expected to be found on future SSDs, including upcoming PCIe 5.0 capable drives. These new improvements to NAND flash storage could spell massive gains in potential storage and transfer speeds for users.
Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs
In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
