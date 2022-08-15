In context: It's no secret that FTC Chair Lena Khan does not like Amazon. Her academic article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" makes it abundantly clear that she views the company as a monopoly or, at the very least, a potential antitrust fiasco. Amazon has taken issue over her stance on multiple occasions. Its latest legal wrangling says her serving of CIDs to executives and calls for individual hearings are nothing but "burdensome harassment" in the FTC's broad-scoped "open-ended" investigation into Amazon Prime.

