Economy

TechSpot

Tencent posts first ever revenue drop, turns to foreign markets as China's gaming crackdown continues

In context: Chinese tech giant Tencent isn't having the best of times right now. Many of its problems stem from its home country's strict regulations on granting video game licenses—the company hasn't been able to secure one for 14 months. The situation has seen Tencent post its first ever revenue decline, and it is now placing more focus on overseas markets.
TechSpot

American Airlines places deposit on 20 Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft

Something to look forward to: Boom says the Overture will reach a maximum speed of Mach 1.7, cutting flight time in half for some routes compared to today's commercial aircraft. If all goes according to plan, the Overture will have its first commercial flight in 2029, almost three decades after the retirement of the Concorde, the last supersonic airliner.
TechSpot

Microsoft employees accidentally exposed login credentials for important internal systems

Why it matters: Over the past several years, Microsoft has built a massive cybersecurity business that can analyze trillions of threat signals every day. That said, it has difficulties dealing with the risks of accidental source code leaks and credential exposure. According to one cybersecurity firm, this is one of the main challenges faced by companies in this era of hybrid work.
TechSpot

Your next MacBook or Apple Watch could be coming from Vietnam

Why it matters: Like many consumer electronics companies, Apple has long had the issue of over-dependence on China for a process it calls FATP — Final Assembly, Test, and Pack. This year, the Cupertino company has increased its effort to shift manufacturing to other Asian countries such as Vietnam, where it wants to make iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, and possibly even HomePods.
TechSpot

Amazon lawyers don't think former and current CEOs should have to testify in FTC investigation

In context: It's no secret that FTC Chair Lena Khan does not like Amazon. Her academic article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" makes it abundantly clear that she views the company as a monopoly or, at the very least, a potential antitrust fiasco. Amazon has taken issue over her stance on multiple occasions. Its latest legal wrangling says her serving of CIDs to executives and calls for individual hearings are nothing but "burdensome harassment" in the FTC's broad-scoped "open-ended" investigation into Amazon Prime.
TechSpot

India blocks downloads of VLC player

In brief: TechSpot lists VLC Player as an essential app to install on a PC or Mac, but one of the world's most populous countries has tried to ban it. The attempt may be due to regional tensions, but it's likely impossible to block all access to a piece of PC software.
TechSpot

Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs

In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
