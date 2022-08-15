ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

US News and World Report

Biden Administration Touts $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada...
