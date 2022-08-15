Read full article on original website
The 'She-Hulk' Composer Already Made History Before Making Music for Marvel (EXCLUSIVE)
Everyone's eyes are on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the titular hero in the next Marvel Disney Plus series She-Hulk. However, let's not forget about the talented women behind the camera who helped to bring the show to life — from She-Hulk's showrunner Jessica Gao (the woman responsible for writing the iconic "Pickle Rick" episode of Rick and Morty, among numerous other writing credits) to She-Hulk's directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and of course, Amie Doherty, the composer for She-Hulk.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 6, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix on Top 10 for Saturday, August 6, 2022?
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
Marsai Martin's Copper Hair Color Shines on Her 18th Birthday
Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta / Contributor. Marsai Martin celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and of course the mogul gave us a beauty moment to remember. The actor and producer, who threw a "Far Far Away"-themed party, looked every bit like a princess for the occasion — and the unexpected hair color she wore was the icing on the (royal) birthday cake.
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
J Lo's Extreme Flared Jeans Are a Bold Take on '70s Style
A style chameleon like no other, Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in yet another '70s-inspired look that's going right to the top of our fall-fashion wish list. You might recall that she's been referencing the groovy decade in many of her most recent outfits, including vibrantly patterned flared leggings on her way to the gym and super-chic wide-leg white pants with platform heels when she's on set with husband Ben Affleck.
‘Basic Instinct’ Director Paul Verhoeven Once Believed Sharon Stone Wanted to Sleep With Him
Filmmaker Paul Verhoeven once felt that Sharon Stone was interested in sleeping with him, but also believed if that happened it would've ruined 'Basic Instinct.'
"P-Valley"'s Katori Hall on the Spectacle of Season 2: "Everybody Can Clock That the Show Is Good"
We're way beyond the days of calling "P-Valley" a TV series just about strippers. Katori Hall's acclaimed Starz drama reached breakout success after its first season aired in the summer of 2020, largely because it created a raw yet empowering space for strip-club culture to be seen in a way that's rarely displayed on television. But the show accomplished so much more than that in season two.
Blumhouse, studio known for highly profitable horror films, is no longer producing Mattel's Magic 8 Ball movie
Blumhouse, known for producing highly profitable horror films, is no longer producing Mattel's Magic 8 Ball movie. Producer Jason Blum told CNBC the studio did work to develop the film for a time, but is no longer attached. Magic 8 Ball is one of around a dozen projects in development...
Quentin Tarantino Likes ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ Better than ‘The Last Crusade’
In a recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino offered no shortage of film opinions, discussing everything from his love for “Top Gun: Maverick” to a plethora of obscure 20th-century films. And while the “Pulp Fiction” director has never been known to shy away from offering a hot take, his opinion on the “Indiana Jones” franchise raised a few eyebrows. When the subject turned to the world’s greatest archeologist, Tarantino made it clear that he has no affection for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The 1989 threequel saw Sean Connery join the franchise as Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones...
Tiffany Haddish Lived on $500 a Month Before Her "Girls Trip" Check Let Her Pay Off Her House
Tiffany Haddish is opening up about how her previous money struggles still impact her decisions around her career and finances today. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the comedian and actor revealed that she used her "Girls Trip" paycheck to finish paying off her house, even when others told her not to.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)
It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ On Netflix Gets Teaser Trailer
Guillermo del Toro is probably one of the most underrated horror/fantasy minds of our time and though he’s been keeping a low profile for a hot minute already it seems like he’s ready to return with a big splash come Halloween. We finally got our first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and […] The post ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ On Netflix Gets Teaser Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
5 Movie Sequels That Switched Genres And Made Their Franchises Even Better, And 5 That Did The Exact Opposite
Who approved some of these switches?
Taylor Swift Almost Appeared in "Twilight: New Moon," but She Was Rejected Due to Her Star Status
Turns out, Taylor Swift could've made her big-screen debut before she starred in 2010's "Valentine's Day." According to "Twilight: New Moon" director Chris Weitz, the pop star would've added the sequel to her acting résumé had he not passed on her agent's request for her to appear in the film.
Tommy Dorfman Is Engaged to a Mystery Woman: "Being in Love Is So Scary"
Image Source: Getty / Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan. Tommy Dorfman is a fiancée! The "13 Reasons Why" actor broke the news of her engagement on Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast released on Aug. 15, in which she also talked about how booking the aforementioned Netflix series delayed her transition. While speaking about administering estrogen shots, Dorfman casually mentioned her "fiancée" helped her at first and walked her through the process. Though she didn't reveal her partner's identity, she referred to her as the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.
Bullet Train Isn’t a Good Movie. But It’s a Great Study of Brad Pitt.
Read enough recent glossy-magazine features on Brad Pitt, and you’ll start picking up on some patterns. He tends to speak reverently about growing up in the Ozarks and less so about his life as a celebrity. He’s as adept at making off-the-cuff jokes as he is at speaking solemnly about the “craft.” He’s cool but artsy, even quoting Rumi and Rilke on occasion. He’ll readily pose in thousand-dollar outfits, but he says that he always tries to avoid putting his face on a film poster. The word rueful comes up a lot about his smile or his demeanor. He’s famous, but he’s sensitive—a guy with a lot of capital-F Feelings about his job.
"Peekaboo" Hair Color Puts a Bold Twist on Your Basic Ponytail
Beauty should be bold and playful — that's our philosophy — but that can mean different things depending on who you ask. For some, it might be dyeing your whole head an Barbie blond hair color or opting for an edgy "bobcat cut." For others, it means showing off your creative side in a subtler way, like with the latest take on the "peekaboo" hair-color trend, which looks straightforward on the surface . . . until you pull your hair up into a ponytail.
