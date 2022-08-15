Read full article on original website
capecod.com
New details: Sprinklers douse fire in Dennis basement
DENNIS – At 1:33 PM, the Dennis Fire Department responded to a reported. structure fire at 133 Division Street. When Dennis Fire units arrived, they found heavy smoke rolling out of the bulkhead of the two-story wood frame style apartment house. The four-unit apartment was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants and pets got out safely..
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after house fire in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized after a house fire in Providence on Tuesday night. The Providence Fire Department responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Union Avenue after a young boy called 911. The department says the fire was in a first-floor bedroom. “Crews arrived on scene...
capecoddaily.com
Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Shorewood Drive. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Car and motorcycle collide in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage
FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole, rolls over in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and overturned in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened at Teaticket Highway (Route 28) and Maravista Avenue. The pole was snapped and across the roadway forcing the closure of the area. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Falmouth Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Turnto10.com
Red Cross helps victims of fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Woonsocket. Firefighters responded to the Wood Avenue address at about 4 p.m. The American Red Cross said it was helping two families. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
(WJAR) — A car slammed into a restaurant in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. at El Caribeno on Academy Avenue. The car went around halfway into the restaurant and had to be towed out. NBC 10 reached out to police for more information.
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
Turnto10.com
Taunton man accused of drinking and driving in fatal wrong-way crash
(WJAR) — State police said a Taunton man faces drinking and driving charges in a fatal wrong-way crash in Hopkinton, Massachusetts early Wednesday morning. The department said 29-year-old Devin Arroyo was going the wrong way on Interstate 495 northbound just after midnight and hit an Infiniti head-on. Arroyo’s Ford...
Turnto10.com
Husband recounts saving wife from Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — A Woonsocket couple is seeking help from the community after losing everything in a fire. Husband and wife Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins woke up to their Water Street home on fire a little over a week ago. "There was just so much smoke inside and the...
BREAKING NEWS: Child rescued from pool in Abington
ABINGTON, Mass. — A child was rescued after falling into a pool in Abington, Monday. The incident took place on Plymouth Street, according to Abington Fire Officials, who say they received a call that an approximately 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool. An Abington fire dispatcher helped instruct a family member on how to perform CPR on the child, according to Abington Deputy Fire Chief Jack Glynn.
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City Officials
This squirrel found himself stuck between a dumpster and a hard place, until he was rescued by theCity of Brockton Animal Control Department. (BROCKTON, MA) "This afternoon Brockton Animal Control received a call reporting a squirrel stuck in a dumpster." stated The City of Brockton Animal Control Department in a Facebook post made on Saturday, August 13th.
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
capecod.com
Three vehicle crash injures three, causes major delays on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A three vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at Hoffman Road in Eastham just after 3:30 PM Monday. Officials reported the highway was closed for an undetermined amount of time. Four ambulances were called to the scene with at least three people transported to Cape Cod Hospital. All vehicles were towed and the road fully reopened about 4:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.
Attleboro business owner killed in crash
Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, was identified by police Monday as the driver who was killed Friday in a single-car crash on South Avenue (Route 123).
Abandoned Pomeranian named Buzz found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave has found his forever home
Buzz the Pomeranian who was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave now has a permanent residence. On Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) announced that the male dog is out of the adoption process and has found a new home.
theweektoday.com
Dangerous dog euthanized following court appeal
MARION — A dog deemed dangerous by the Town of Marion was euthanized following an appeal by the owners. A special meeting of the Marion select board was canceled on Monday, Aug. 15 where, according to town administrator James McGrail, an adoption plan would have been discussed but ultimately it “didn’t work out,” he said.
Turnto10.com
Radio host arrested for trespassing
(WJAR) — Local radio host John DePetro was arrested for trespassing on Staples Avenue in Warwick on Tuesday. Warwick police said he was arrested at 29 Staples Ave., where missing East Greenwich woman Charlotte Lester was known to frequent. Police previously executed a search warrant at this address in...
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
