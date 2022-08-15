EASTHAM – A three vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at Hoffman Road in Eastham just after 3:30 PM Monday. Officials reported the highway was closed for an undetermined amount of time. Four ambulances were called to the scene with at least three people transported to Cape Cod Hospital. All vehicles were towed and the road fully reopened about 4:30 PM. Further details were not immediately available.

