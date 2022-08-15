Read full article on original website
Lashunda Jackson
2d ago
Mental health is a serious issue and I deal with it on a day to day basis at my job. So sorry for the family’s loss
Reply
3
Bruce Roeder
2d ago
sad so sad to bad he didn't get the help he needed prayers go out to his family and friends R.I.P 🙏
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with...
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
GBI: Marion County man arrested for operating chop shop
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A Marion County man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes for the operation of a chop shop, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 45-year-old Mezquite Ramirez was arrested on August 10 following a search warrant execution at a Buena Vista residence. GBI...
wgxa.tv
6 arrested, 1 still wanted in Monroe County investigation
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An investigation into illegal drug activity in Monroe County has led to numerous arrests. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, investigators had gotten several complaints about possible drug activity as well as a large group of people hanging out at addresses on Stokes Rd. and Virginia Lee Blvd.
wdhn.com
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug....
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street. Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Fifteen people have died in automobile and motorcycle crashes in Bibb County this year
A pair of deadly weekend wrecks — one that claimed the life of an Atlanta-area motorcyclist and another that killed a Warner Robins woman — saw the 2022 death toll on Macon roadways rise to 15 victims. The Bibb County coroner, who keeps track of traffic-death statistics, said...
wgxa.tv
Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
41nbc.com
Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
66-year-old man arrested in shooting that resulted in crash at Harrison Road Walmart
MACON, Ga. — A man has been charged with shooting at three men on August 9 near the Harrison Road Walmart in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Kenneth Thomas Cravey was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault. Cravey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.
41nbc.com
Alleged domestic dispute ends with Macon man dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An alleged domestic dispute turned deadly this weekend in the 1300 block of Woodliff Street. It happened Sunday morning just before 1:30 am. The male victim, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner Leon Jones. Bibb County...
wgxa.tv
'We've had three calls': Coroner's office calls on public to collect unclaimed loved ones
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- 166 people are unclaimed right now in Bibb County, according to the Bibb County Coroner's office. "I'm going to be honest with you, I think maybe we had three calls. Some of those boxes have been down there since I've started in the coroner's office, some of them are babies down there," Coroner Leon Jones said.
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
41nbc.com
Two arrested after attempting to bring drugs into prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are behind bars after attempting to sneak contraband into Telfair Prison using a drone. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, on August 14th a drone was spotted flying over the prison. Deputies were able to locate the suspect...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
Senator Ossoff stops in Macon to talk funding, training for police responding to mental health calls
MACON, Ga. — A new bill awaiting the president's signature could help law enforcement better respond to mental health calls. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff helped get the bill through the House and Senate. He spent time in Macon Tuesday touting the legislation. "We find that far too often, first...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 2