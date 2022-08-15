ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizella, GA

Comments / 2

Lashunda Jackson
2d ago

Mental health is a serious issue and I deal with it on a day to day basis at my job. So sorry for the family’s loss

Reply
3
Bruce Roeder
2d ago

sad so sad to bad he didn't get the help he needed prayers go out to his family and friends R.I.P 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
41nbc.com

Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 9-month-old child

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday afternoon. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators were called to the hospital at 4:41 p.m. They were told a 9-month-old had been traveling in a vehicle with...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Lizella, GA
WTVM

GBI: Marion County man arrested for operating chop shop

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A Marion County man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes for the operation of a chop shop, says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 45-year-old Mezquite Ramirez was arrested on August 10 following a search warrant execution at a Buena Vista residence. GBI...
MARION COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

6 arrested, 1 still wanted in Monroe County investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An investigation into illegal drug activity in Monroe County has led to numerous arrests. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, investigators had gotten several complaints about possible drug activity as well as a large group of people hanging out at addresses on Stokes Rd. and Virginia Lee Blvd.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#In The Woods#Georgia State Patrol
wgxa.tv

Macon man arrested after shooting at, chasing down group

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 66-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after chasing down three men in his vehicle. The sheriff's office states Kenneth Thomas Cravey is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. The incident unfolded on Wilson...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon. Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.
DUBLIN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Alleged domestic dispute ends with Macon man dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An alleged domestic dispute turned deadly this weekend in the 1300 block of Woodliff Street. It happened Sunday morning just before 1:30 am. The male victim, 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner Leon Jones. Bibb County...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after attempting to bring drugs into prison

LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are behind bars after attempting to sneak contraband into Telfair Prison using a drone. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, on August 14th a drone was spotted flying over the prison. Deputies were able to locate the suspect...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy