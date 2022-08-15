MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- 166 people are unclaimed right now in Bibb County, according to the Bibb County Coroner's office. "I'm going to be honest with you, I think maybe we had three calls. Some of those boxes have been down there since I've started in the coroner's office, some of them are babies down there," Coroner Leon Jones said.

