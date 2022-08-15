ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

P&P: Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce looks the part

By Payne And Pendergast
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - It's just one preseason game, but rookie running back Dameon Pierce looks the part.

Pierce made the most of his five carries in his preseason debut Saturday night against the New Orleans Saints. The rookie out of Florida rushed for 49 yards on just five carries, including an impressive 20-yard gain on his first run.

On Payne & Pendergast, we discuss the Texans' 17-13 comeback win over the Saints and dive into how good rookie Pierce looked in his first action.

Listen to the podcast below for the entire segment .

