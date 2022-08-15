ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit

Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early

The Detroit Lions just wrapped up a 90-minute joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, a member of the Lions roster left practice early. Tight end Devin Funchess, who had seen first-team reps this week at practice for the first time in training camp, reportedly left the field in a lot of pain.
ESPN

NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
NFL

