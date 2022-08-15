Read full article on original website
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
Half of people with possible signs of cancer wait six months to contact a GP
Half of people with possible cancer symptoms in the UK do not contact a GP for at least six months, potentially reducing their chances of survival, research has found. Poorer people are less likely than the better-off to see their family doctor once they have eventually sought medical help, a survey by Cancer Research UK found.
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Stroke and heart attack patients waiting almost an hour for ambulances in England
Ambulances are taking almost an hour to reach patients who have had a suspected stroke or heart attack, more than three times the 18-minute maximum wait, the latest NHS data shows. Ambulance crews in England took an average of 59 minutes and seven seconds to respond to “category two” 999...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
The 2 clues your ‘harmless’ cough could be a sign of deadly cancer
A COUGH is not necessarily anything to worry about. But there are two signs related to deadly cancer that men you should go to your GP for a check-up. Coughing is a symptom of lung cancer, the second deadliest form of the disease. Around 47,000 people are diagnosed with the...
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay
A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
Homeless mother moved hotels five times in six weeks by council
A mother of two children placed in emergency accommodation has criticised Bristol City Council for moving her between hotels five times. Amanda Wall was evicted from her flat six weeks ago. "I can't explain how frustrating and demoralising it is. My dignity is through the floor with people knowing you're...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
Tragic mystery as Brit mum dies on flight in front of her kids who sat with her body for 8hrs as family moved back to UK
A BRIT mum suddenly passed away in front of her husband and kids while on a flight back to the UK. Helen Rhodes was excitedly heading home with her family on August 5 for a "new adventure" after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. But a few hours into...
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn
Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
I was desperate for a baby but couldn’t afford IVF so I had one on finance – I’ll be paying for my child in instalments
WHEN covid forced Britain into lockdown in March 2020, for Emily Shinn and her partner Benjamin it presented them with a golden opportunity. The newlyweds, who said their vows in September 2019, had been lucky enough to squeeze in a honeymoon to Malaysia in February and having got their big plans out of the way, were ready to settle down.
