Storms to bring up to 2 inches of rain, cooler temperatures to Kansas City metro area

Storms will usher cooler weather conditions into the Kansas City area this week, giving the metro a break from the summer heat and a hint of the crisper fall days that await, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Conditions on Monday, however, will remain hot and humid, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, which is normal for this time of year in Kansas City.

Although a few showers are possible during the day, conditions will remain mainly dry until Monday night, when the chance of rain returns, according to the weather service.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form late Monday and continue into Tuesday. The greatest amount of rain is expected to fall Tuesday morning. Between 1 and 2 inches is expected in the metro, although some areas could see higher rainfall totals.

Up to 3 inches of rain is possible for parts of northern to central Missouri, stretching along a line east of the Interstate 35 corridor from the Iowa border toward the Lake of the Ozarks.

Although flooding is not expected, there is a risk of training thunderstorms — a condition where storms following the same path produce heavy rainfall over a relatively small area — which can lead to flash flooding, the weather service said.

The storms are expected bring cooler weather to the Kansas City area, with highs dipping into the mid- to upper 70s, which are more typical of late September or early October.

Temperatures will rebound on Thursday and Friday as they climb back into the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Below normal temperatures are expected next week, the weather service said.