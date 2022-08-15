ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

GoCOMO bus system is a priority for Columbia’s city manager

Columbia’s city manager wants to spend $200,000 to study the city’s GoCOMO bus system. City manager De’Carlon Seewood wants to see the bus system expand to parts of town it’s not currently serving. “One of the things we realized through our bus system is we’re not...
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s city council plans Monday public hearing on proposed $506-million budget

You’ll have your first chance tonight (Monday) to testify about Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $506-million budget. City employee pay is one of Mr. Seewood’s top priorities. His budget blueprint includes a four percent across-the-board pay raise for city employees, along with a one percent increase for top performers.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Treece excited about appointment to state highway commission

A former Columbia mayor who’s been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission says he’s excited his new bipartisan and statewide role. Brian Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 to this spring. He tells 939 the Eagle that good people can work together to make great things happen.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT to close Highway 54 ramp in Jefferson City on Wednesday morning

State transportation crews will close the heavily-traveled southbound Highway 63 exit ramp to Highway 54 in Jefferson City after the morning rush hour today (Wednesday), as they begin rehabilitation work on the bridge over Oilwell road. Columbia and Ashland-area commuters heading to Jefferson City should expect some delays for the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Children’s emergency room at MU Health in Columbia has new entrance

Columbia-based MU Health says the opening of a new entrance for its children’s emergency room at University Hospital is part of the transition to a centralized hospital campus. The new entrance is on the hospital’s west side, and designated parking is provided in the Tiger Avenue parking structure.
COLUMBIA, MO
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri Farmers Care Food drive taking place today at state fair in Sedalia

Missouri’s lieutenant governor says hunger is bipartisan and that it impacts both urban and rural residents. Mike Kehoe is in Sedalia for today’s (Tuesday) Missouri Farmers Care Food drive. It’s personal for him, as he was raised by a single mother in north St. Louis and was assisted by food banks while growing up.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards

A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe praises Missouri state fair’s impact on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is praising the first few days of the 2022 state fair in Sedalia, saying there was record attendance on Saturday. Lt. Governor Kehoe joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and he encouraged listeners to participate in Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive at the fair. Mr. Kehoe says hunger is real and that it’s bipartisan and impacts urban and rural residents. He also notes that he’s been helped by food banks, growing up being raised by a single mother:
KYTV

Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. in Sunrise Beach. Crews closed off an area off State Highway TT near Doctors Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO

