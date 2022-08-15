Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is praising the first few days of the 2022 state fair in Sedalia, saying there was record attendance on Saturday. Lt. Governor Kehoe joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and he encouraged listeners to participate in Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive at the fair. Mr. Kehoe says hunger is real and that it’s bipartisan and impacts urban and rural residents. He also notes that he’s been helped by food banks, growing up being raised by a single mother:

2 DAYS AGO