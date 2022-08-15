Read full article on original website
GoCOMO bus system is a priority for Columbia’s city manager
Columbia’s city manager wants to spend $200,000 to study the city’s GoCOMO bus system. City manager De’Carlon Seewood wants to see the bus system expand to parts of town it’s not currently serving. “One of the things we realized through our bus system is we’re not...
Columbia’s city council plans Monday public hearing on proposed $506-million budget
You’ll have your first chance tonight (Monday) to testify about Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $506-million budget. City employee pay is one of Mr. Seewood’s top priorities. His budget blueprint includes a four percent across-the-board pay raise for city employees, along with a one percent increase for top performers.
Columbia’s Treece excited about appointment to state highway commission
A former Columbia mayor who’s been appointed to the state Highways and Transportation Commission says he’s excited his new bipartisan and statewide role. Brian Treece served as Columbia’s mayor from 2016 to this spring. He tells 939 the Eagle that good people can work together to make great things happen.
MoDOT to close Highway 54 ramp in Jefferson City on Wednesday morning
State transportation crews will close the heavily-traveled southbound Highway 63 exit ramp to Highway 54 in Jefferson City after the morning rush hour today (Wednesday), as they begin rehabilitation work on the bridge over Oilwell road. Columbia and Ashland-area commuters heading to Jefferson City should expect some delays for the...
Columbia police review board member outlines reasons for resigning in email
A member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board outlined his reasons for resigning in an email to the city Monday. The post Columbia police review board member outlines reasons for resigning in email appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
Children’s emergency room at MU Health in Columbia has new entrance
Columbia-based MU Health says the opening of a new entrance for its children’s emergency room at University Hospital is part of the transition to a centralized hospital campus. The new entrance is on the hospital’s west side, and designated parking is provided in the Tiger Avenue parking structure.
Veteran Columbia city councilman unseated this month expresses concern about council discourse
Columbia’s mayor and city manager presented several gifts to outgoing third ward city councilman Karl Skala on Saturday. Mr. Skala was unseated in this month’s runoff election by activist Roy Lovelady. The former mayor pro tem delivered a farewell address in the council chamber, saying he’s proud of...
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
MoDOT moves 54/63 ramp work in Jefferson City to Wednesday
The closure of the Highway 63 ramp onto westbound Highway 54 in north Jefferson City has been pushed back to Wednesday. The post MoDOT moves 54/63 ramp work in Jefferson City to Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County
More than 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers in Montgomery County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The post Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
Former Columbia Mayor appointed to Missouri's Highways and Transportation Commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece is one of two men appointed to Missouri’s Highways and Transportation Commission by Governor Mike Parson. Treece served as mayor for two terms beginning in 2016. He left office after opting to not seek re-election in 2022. Treece will be joined on the commission...
Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments
Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The post Miller County man’s truck pulled from floodwater by local fire departments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Farmers Care Food drive taking place today at state fair in Sedalia
Missouri’s lieutenant governor says hunger is bipartisan and that it impacts both urban and rural residents. Mike Kehoe is in Sedalia for today’s (Tuesday) Missouri Farmers Care Food drive. It’s personal for him, as he was raised by a single mother in north St. Louis and was assisted by food banks while growing up.
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
(AUDIO): Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe praises Missouri state fair’s impact on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (R) is praising the first few days of the 2022 state fair in Sedalia, saying there was record attendance on Saturday. Lt. Governor Kehoe joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and he encouraged listeners to participate in Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care food drive at the fair. Mr. Kehoe says hunger is real and that it’s bipartisan and impacts urban and rural residents. He also notes that he’s been helped by food banks, growing up being raised by a single mother:
Sinkhole opens up in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Geologists are surveying a sinkhole that opened Wednesday near a Lake of the Ozarks business. The sinkhole opened up around 10 a.m. in Sunrise Beach. Crews closed off an area off State Highway TT near Doctors Lawn and Landscaping business. “We’re going to be putting...
Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks
Moniteau County deputies are looking for car thieves after finding a burning vehicle on railroad tracks. The post Moniteau County deputies find stolen, flaming vehicle on railroad tracks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New children's emergency room entrance to open Tuesday at University Hospital
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's new entrance for its children's emergency room will open Tuesday. The new entrance, located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive, is specifically for pediatric patients at the children's emergency room. The new ER, which replaces the children's ER on Keene...
