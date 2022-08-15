ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Independent

American Airlines orders 20 supersonic jets that can travel from New York to London in three hours

American Airlines announced Tuesday that the company has placed a deposit on a fleet of supersonic airliners that could carry passengers from London to New York in three hours. The world’s largest airline placed a nonrefundable deposit for 20 Overture supersonic aircraft from manufacturer Boom Supersonic. Boom plans to complete its final design of the Overture aircraft by 2025, and is targeting 2029 for the first flights carrying passengers. “Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” American’s Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said in a statement. Neither American...
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The Independent

Couple horrified as Qantas moves their baby on to separate flight

An Australian couple has slammed flagship airline Qantas for booking their 13-month-old baby onto a different flight to them - then refusing to take responsibility for the mistake.Stephanie and Andrew Braham had been travelling through Europe when they were notified by Qantas that their flight home had been rescheduled. However, when they checked the new booking, they found their baby daughter had been booked on to a different departure than the couple themselves. The Brahams say they were then forced to spend 20 hours on hold trying to speak to someone at Qantas, and even when they got through, the...
The Independent

Heathrow: dwindling choice and rising fares

“This will provide passengers with confidence ahead of their half-term getaways.” So said Heathrow airport on Monday, when it announced that its summer cap on departing passenger numbers will be extended.The limit of 100,000 outbound travellers from the UK’s biggest airport – which had been due to end on 11 September – will continue until Saturday 29 October (or it may not; read on.)It is in place, bluntly, because Heathrow has little faith in the ground handling operation to cope with departing passenger numbers that, in normal times, sometimes top 120,000 a day in the summer peak. Airport bosses believe...
BBC

Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October

Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
CNBC

American Airlines agrees to buy 20 supersonic planes from Boom

American Airlines has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic. The deal is the second firm order in the last two years for Boom. Boom says the Overture jet will fly as fast as Mach 1.7, or 1,304 mph, dramatically cutting trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight times. American...
pymnts

United Airlines to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers

Different business travel buyers may have their own priorities when it comes to features such as access to loyalty programs, more spacious seats, Wi-Fi and discounts on leisure travel for employees. With a new platform that United Airlines will launch later this year called United for Business Blueprint, corporate customers...
The Independent

Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights

When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
freightwaves.com

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics takes control of Peru air forwarder

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics announced Wednesday the full takeover of its joint venture in Peru to fully integrate the air freight specialist into its global network and expand service offerings for businesses in South America. The move is part of Osnabrueck, Germany-based Hellmann’s growth strategy and follows the June acquisition of...
ohmymag.co.uk

EasyJet, Ryanair, and British Airways issue new warning to travellers

In a world where travel and technology are becoming ever more popular, ‘smart’ bags may seem like a savvy option. Think again. Many airlines are banning this type of bag – which have built-in charging ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi capabilities – because they often contain lithium batteries.
