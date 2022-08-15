ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith

The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
Yardbarker

Five things to watch for during the Chicago Bears second preseason game

The starters need to step up for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears starters struggled in Week One of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will need to show improvement on offense and defense in Week Two at Seattle. The Seattle Seahawks are projected to be around where the Bears are in terms of likely outcomes in 2022.
NBC Sports

49ers' Purdy, Vikes' Peterson reunite to recreate epic 2017 photo

EAGAN, Minn. — Brock Purdy vividly remembers being electrified as an 11-year-old watching Arizona Cardinals rookie Patrick Peterson win a game with a walk-off punt return in overtime. “I was in my living room screaming, going crazy,” Purdy said of Peterson’s 99-yard punt return in overtime to beat the...
CBS Chicago

Bears rookie Kyler Gordon to make preseason debut against Seahawks, in homecoming of sorts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon is ready for a homecoming on Thursday, as he expects to make his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.Recovering from injuries, Gordon and fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. returned to a short, pad-less practice Monday. There has been no word yet on whether Jones will see reps Thursday against the Seahawks, but Gordon, a star for the Washington Huskies in college, expects to make his NFL debut in his home state.  "I think that's cool. I think it was as though it was meant to be; like it's God's plan. So I'm...
