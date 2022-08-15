ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

The Flint Journal

Ann Arbor is among best places for a fall getaway, Airbnb says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve thought about turning your home into an Airbnb location, this fall may be the time to do it. Ann Arbor, a fall football destination due to the University of Michigan, is ranked seventh in a projection of the top 10 places set to be popular this fall, according to data released by Airbnb based on bookings from the first half of 2022.
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
The Ann Arbor News

Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing

For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
LANSING, MI
thesalinepost.com

Husband and Father Dan Powers Worked in Corrections for 20 Years, Coached Football and Martial Arts

Dan Powers, age 67, of Saline, MI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1955, in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of David V. and Berneda F. “Faye” (Ward) Powers. Dan graduated from Ypsilanti High School. He went on to briefly serve in the United States Navy after high school. Dan was married to Nancy Powers for 36 years.
SALINE, MI
WILX-TV

BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Multi-employer job fair being held in Owosso area on Wednesday

OWOSSO TWP, MI - If paid-work opportunities and job hunting have been on your radar, GST Michigan Works! invites you to attend a multi-employer job fair this week. The job fair is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the GST Michigan Works! office, 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township.
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

MLive

