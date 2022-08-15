Read full article on original website
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Ann Arbor is among best places for a fall getaway, Airbnb says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve thought about turning your home into an Airbnb location, this fall may be the time to do it. Ann Arbor, a fall football destination due to the University of Michigan, is ranked seventh in a projection of the top 10 places set to be popular this fall, according to data released by Airbnb based on bookings from the first half of 2022.
Smoke cigars, sample ‘island-inspired’ cocktails at new Ann Arbor lounge
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new cigar and cocktail lounge is set to open in Ann Arbor, bringing tapas-style eats and a smoke lounge to the city. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., Ann Arbor, will host a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 27. The cigar and cocktail lounge will offer a variety of cigar brands, including its own, as well as a variety of food.
Heydlauff’s, longtime family-owned Chelsea appliance store, changes hands
CHELSEA, MI -- Heydlauff’s Appliances has ran exclusively under the ownership of the Heydlauff family ever since it found its start in 1928-- well, that is until just recently. The local appliance shop at 113 N Main St. in Chelsea has recently changed its ownership and now only one...
Strawberry Banana Delight at Café Zola takes waffles from ordinary to extraordinary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Let’s be honest. How a waffle is made can either make or break a brunch spot. If the waffle gets too crispy, then you’re left desperately searching for a drink. If the waffle is too soft then you’re just left with a soggy mess.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Construction closing 2 more Ann Arbor streets
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two more Ann Arbor streets are closing for construction starting Thursday. Starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 18, Willard Street between East University Avenue and Church Street is closing to traffic in both directions to allow phase one construction of Ann Arbor’s street resurfacing project to begin. The project plans to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts
It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
The 5 Most Iconic Oldsmobiles to Roll Out of Lansing
For more than 100 years, Lansing was home to Oldsmobile. Millions of cars rolled off the assembly lines in Michigan's capital city, destined to make their ways into dealerships and driveways around the nation and around the world. Beginning in 1901 and continuing until 2004, more than 35 million Oldsmobiles...
City of Jackson investing $4.5 million in 'long neglected' MLK corridor
The city of Jackson will set aside $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for its MLK Corridor Improvement Authority to kick start a revitalization of the city’s south side.
Husband and Father Dan Powers Worked in Corrections for 20 Years, Coached Football and Martial Arts
Dan Powers, age 67, of Saline, MI, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was born on February 8, 1955, in Ypsilanti, MI, the son of David V. and Berneda F. “Faye” (Ward) Powers. Dan graduated from Ypsilanti High School. He went on to briefly serve in the United States Navy after high school. Dan was married to Nancy Powers for 36 years.
Busy Jackson street to be under construction for several months
A busy Jackson street that’s a major access point to downtown Jackson and Henry Ford Jackson Hospital will be under construction to replace lead service lines.
Michigan reports first 2022 case of West Nile virus, detected in blood donation
Michigan has it’s first known case of West Nile virus, detected in a blood donation from an Oakland County resident, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Blood is routinely screened for the virus to ensure safety of the supply. Last year, the...
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
Sky needs a family that can go slow with her. Lilac is prettier than a flower
JACKSON, MI – Sky and Lilac are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. The sky’s the limit with this nearly 4-year-old, 46-pound girl looking for a family to join. Sky is a standard poodle mix with beautiful merle pattern fur. Her coat and cute face will have you falling in love.
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Multi-employer job fair being held in Owosso area on Wednesday
OWOSSO TWP, MI - If paid-work opportunities and job hunting have been on your radar, GST Michigan Works! invites you to attend a multi-employer job fair this week. The job fair is set to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the GST Michigan Works! office, 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township.
