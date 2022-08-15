ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
truecrimedaily

Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'

BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Dentist denies killing wife on safari trip, tells Colorado courtroom gun accidentally went off

A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that "I killed my f---g wife for you!" during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph's shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum term of life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
papermag.com

Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison

The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari

A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday.A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial and a day and a half of deliberations. Rudolph, 67, was charged with foreign murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph in Zambia as well as mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. Some of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

