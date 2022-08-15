Read full article on original website
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Marine stabs pregnant ex-wife to death after fight on busy Hawaii highway, police say
A Marine allegedly stabbed his pregnant ex-wife to death following an argument on a bustling Hawaii highway — even as passersby and commuters hopped out of their own vehicles and desperately tried to stop him. Dana Alotaibi had opened up about the alleged abuse she’d faced in her marriage...
Jail guard describes how Florida school shooter attacked him
A jail guard testified Wednesday that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning nine months after Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago and tried to wrest away his electric stun gun. As jurors in Cruz's death...
The Mirage hotel in Las Vegas was locked down and one person was found dead in a hotel room shooting: police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that one person was found dead in a hotel room.
Virginia man who set police car ablaze during George Floyd riot sentenced to 364 days, avoids deportation
The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he's already served in custody,...
A wealthy dentist accused of shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip testified Wednesday that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off, wounding her as she hurried to pack early in the morning."I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph told jurors Wednesday.His voice cracked at times as he testified for over two hours about his open marriage to Bianca Rudolph and her death in October 2016 in Zambia. He said...
Ex-Colorado police officer sentenced for not intervening in arrest of woman with dementia
A former Colorado police officer was sentenced to 45 days in jail for not intervening when an officer roughly arrested a 73-year-old with dementia.
A Man Claimed He Was Acting In Self-Defense When He Stabbed Five People On A River, Killing A 17-Year-Old
Nicolae Miu told police he feared for his life, even as witnesses and video suggested he instigated the confrontation and hit a woman in the group first, court documents said.
St. Louis woman sentenced to prison for setting fire to 7-Eleven during 2020 riots
A St. Louis woman who poured lighter fluid on a 7-Eleven that would later burn down during the George Floyd protests in St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on Tuesday. Nautica Turner, 27, pleaded guilty in February to a felony charge of conspiracy...
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family
Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.
Police admit ‘something went wrong’ when six bystanders were shot by officers targeting gunman
The Denver Police acknowledged that "something went wrong" when its officers accidentally shot six bystanders in downtown Denver over the weekend. Matt Clark, a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department, told the press during a briefing that the event was "concerning." "It's certainly concerning and demands a review from the...
A Missouri water park is facing backlash after Black family says they were discriminated against after their party was suddenly canceled due to employees being 'uncomfortable': report
Chris Evans told local news he believes the party was canceled due to the park being "uncomfortable" with a Black teens "having a pool party."
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday.A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial and a day and a half of deliberations. Rudolph, 67, was charged with foreign murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph in Zambia as well as mail fraud for cashing in $4.8 million in life insurance claims in what prosecutors describe as a premeditated crime. Some of...
