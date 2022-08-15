ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This Phantom Will Appear at Worldwide Auctioneer's Auburn Sale

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xltz0_0hHftTHC00

This vintage sports car is a one of a kind piece of art fit for the road.

We all remember the iconic film The Great Gatsby for its insights on the struggles of the heart, extravagant imagery, and heart wrenching story line. But for automotive enthusiasts with a keen eye for classic vehicles there was one other part that made this film particularly attractive. That is, of course, the abundance of classic automobiles which were placed in an effort to convey the time period and the absolute reach of Gatsby’s enormous wealth. Now you can feel just as high class as the famous party animal himself by driving around a vehicle which was actually featured in the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjtfT_0hHftTHC00

That's right, this automobile was driven by Robert Redford in the movie making it an icon of wealth and class especially to audiences who enjoy the art of classic car collecting. Adding on to the wild rarity and prestige this vehicle holds is the two letter name at the end of the car’s title. This is believed to be the only dual-cowl model ever produced making it a literal one-of-a-kind classic car which shows off some of its generation’s greatest innovations. Altogether, this is a wonderful vintage vehicle with a lot to offer any driver who gets behind the wheel or chooses to display it for the world’s viewing pleasure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2D85_0hHftTHC00

Under the hood you’ll find a massive 7.6-liter straight-six engine which would have been one of the best powertrain options available in the late 1920s. In total this six-cylinder was able to produce around 40-50 horsepower when it was new from the factory. That might not seem like such a big number but back in the day that was a lot with some of the fastest cars in the world only having around 80-100 horsepower. Of course, this vehicle can use that power extremely well as it was put through a full restoration which came out to around $800,000. Essentially this is the closest thing to what it felt like to drive one of these vehicles from the factory floor that one could find on today’s market. That's exactly why you should consider this classic Rolls-Royce for your automotive collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RR9mC_0hHftTHC00

Comments / 1

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Unbelievable Ferrari Prototype Collection Is Somehow for Sale

Monterey Car Week kicks off on Friday, August 12, and the peninsula will be lousy with multi-million-dollar cars. Many will be unique, or in uniquely beautiful condition. And then, at Mecum's Monterey auction, there will be a collection of four homely, hacked-up Ferraris—a stark, perhaps jarring contrast to the pristine, sparkling metal found elsewhere during Car Week. They might not be pretty, but these four—individually, but more so as a group—might be the singular event in Monterey. An unprecedented gathering of one-of-one moments in the history of some of the greatest cars in the world—and, as Frank Mecum, the auction house's consignment director, told us, perhaps a ready-made magnum opus for a Ferrari super-collector.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

This is a World Record car collection. As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as the LeMay Car Collection.
CARS
Motorious

Pre-War 1942 Crocker Big-Tank Twin Is The Duesenberg Of Motorcycles

Previous models have sold for the cost of 10 Harley bikes!. With roots in the early American motorcycle industry, the Crocker brand is a storied one. One example from the history of the brand is this 1942 Crocker Big-Tank Twin, one of approximately 70 ever built, and it’s presented in the desirable late-model Big-Tank configuration. Being offered by Gooding and Company, this motorcycle will elevate the status of your bike collection.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Redford
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Classic Car#Phantom#Auctioneer#Automotive#Vehicles#Worldwide Auctioneer#Auburn Sale
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club

Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet, Harley-Davidson and a Treasure Trove of Prized Possessions Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s a well-known fact that the King loved bling. The late rock and roll great, more formally known as Elvis Presley, amassed a comprehensive collection over the course of his life, and now a large chunk of it is heading to auction. The prized pieces, which the “Hound Dog” singer gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will go under the gavel at a dedicated GWS Auctions sale on August 27. Titled the “Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker,” it comprises a total of 193 lots that run the gamut...
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
Motorious

1991 Jaguar XJR-15 Is Practically New

The 1990s were a time most notably recognized for seemingly constant innovation within the world of performance vehicles in the automotive industry. In America you had the birth of the LS engine, in Germany BMW was kicking tail and taking names, while in Japan they were making some of the most culturally significant models of their time. However, one area most people usually leave out of the conversation is Britain, home to brands like JAguar. This particular vehicle is a reminder of why you should never let your guard down when racing against a British automobile.
CARS
Motorious

This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy