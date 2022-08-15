Read full article on original website
Paul and Ann LePage at Boothbay Common Aug. 27
Former Governor Paul LePage is working hard to serve the state of Maine again. Paul survived homelessness living on Lewiston’s streets, escaping a troubled home and poverty to earn an advanced college degree and become a success story. From saving job creators from closure to growing the Mardens store chain even during a recession, LePage proved that decades of hard work can equal success. As our governor, Paul grew Maine’s economy helped eliminate wasteful spending,implemented welfare reform, and worked to improve education while tackling issues like domestic violence. Along with Ann, one of Maine’s greatest First Ladies, Paul is ready to Move Maine Forward!
Enjoy summer while it lasts
On Sunday morning, I woke up wrapped in a nice warm wool blanket. It was so comfy, that I almost stayed in bed. After a moment, I realized a chilly breeze was blowing in the bedside window. For some reason, our regular overnight dose of hot air had vanished. Was...
Abundance of openings, lack of qualified applicants burden school leaders
One Maine school district is paying teachers an hourly stipend to act as custodial staff after work. Another is trying to recruit parents to work as educational technicians. A third has 12 teacher openings it needs to fill before school starts Aug. 31. Maine schools are struggling to fill openings...
Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and Chewonki collaborate on summer programming
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens welcomes Chewonki’s Traveling Natural History Program this August for three single-day naturalist programs focused on Maine’s native biodiversity. Chewonki will set up in the Bibby and Harold Alfond Children’s Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select dates for drop-in programming, free with admission for all guests.
Maine Press Association to induct three into Hall of Fame
Three new members will enter the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame on October 22. Earl Brechlin and Chris and Paula Roberts have been selected by the MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee and will be inducted during the luncheon at this year’s Fall Conference. Earl Brechlin. Earl Brechlin...
Patrick D. Kendley
Major Patrick Darren Kendley of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta with his loving family by his side at the age of 91. He was born in Miles City, Montana to Ralph and Naomi (Overturf) Kendley. In 1967 Patrick married the love of his...
8/25: Read ME Statewide Author Talk with Meredith Hall
Hosted by Maine State Library and Maine Humanities Council. August 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Every summer, Read ME gets Maine adults all reading two books recommended by a well-known Maine author. This coming summer, recommending author Christina Baker Kline has chosen Sigh, Gone by Phuc Tran and Beneficence by Meredith Hall.
Fire chiefs: Fireworks, burning, drought don’t mix
Fire chiefs from the peninsula’s four towns have expressed concern about the use of fireworks or outdoor burning in this drought. “Over the years, there have been a lot of fireworks being shot off, and we’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had a problem but it’s a big concern,” said Gerry Gamage, Southport’s fire chief.
Grateful for Governor Mills’ leadership
Before Janet Mills took office, I avoided Maine news. When I did tune in, what I often encountered was a drum beat of scorn for any of us who might need help delivered by a government agency. When Mills took over the leadership in 2019, I felt an enormous sense of relief. And that was before the pandemic struck.
Library patron Richard Brown enjoys BHML’s audiobooks
Richard Brown is one of the first patrons I met at the library when I came to Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library in 2015. I hadn’t seen Mr. Brown for some time; so when I saw him once again checking out audiobooks at the circulation desk, I asked if he would sit for an interview.
Great response to class reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s. Thirty-five classmates and their spouses and guests attended, and we all had a great time!. A more complete writeup will follow when we have the official photos, but we want to...
Praise for the Opera House
We are so fortunate to have the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor here as a community arts center. Their 2022 season continues with top talent. Many are well-known national acts coming to our little stage to provide excellent performances in a welcoming, intimate setting. Congratulations to Cathy Sherrill for her...
Sprucewold Column: Firewise, Beach Club meeting and more
On Tuesday, Aug. 9 the Firewise Chipping Day crew gathered all the brush that Sprucewold residents collected all summer around their properties. This annual activity helps keep us all safe from the threat of fire by removing deadfall and underbrush. We have no fire hydrants in Sprucewold but the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department has done practice drills in the past on dealing with a forest fire in this kind of situation. As fall approaches please remember that outdoor fire pits are not allowed and please make certain that you have a spark arrestor on your chimney. This has been a very dry summer. Next year please contact Ralph Kimball when Firewise Chipping Day is announced so we can keep Sprucewold Firewise!
