On Tuesday, Aug. 9 the Firewise Chipping Day crew gathered all the brush that Sprucewold residents collected all summer around their properties. This annual activity helps keep us all safe from the threat of fire by removing deadfall and underbrush. We have no fire hydrants in Sprucewold but the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department has done practice drills in the past on dealing with a forest fire in this kind of situation. As fall approaches please remember that outdoor fire pits are not allowed and please make certain that you have a spark arrestor on your chimney. This has been a very dry summer. Next year please contact Ralph Kimball when Firewise Chipping Day is announced so we can keep Sprucewold Firewise!

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO