Read full article on original website
godschild
2d ago
God please wrap your arms around this innocent baby, and heal his injuries. To the mom and the family, I know exactly what you are going through. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you from here on. My family has been exactly where your family is right now. God please give this family the same strength you gave me and my family a few years ago. Guide them through this. In your name I pray. Amen 🙏
Reply(2)
9
Related
BR father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and […]
brproud.com
81-year-old man charged for abusing elderly woman
BAYOU L’OURSE, La (BRPROUD) — An 81-year-old man is facing abuse charges after officials learned he abused an elderly woman ‘over a period of time.’. According to arrest documents, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a healthcare facility in Morgan City regarding an elderly woman being examined for domestic related injuries on Monday. Officials determined that the woman was allegedly being abused over a period of time by Dewey J. Landry.
Police search for answers in 2013 unsolved homicide in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching for answers in an unsolved homicide from 2013. Police say on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 around 10:30 p.m., 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street, near Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overnight shooting injures 3 teens
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three teenagers injured. Police say they responded to the area of 5600 Madison Avenue, between N. Foster Dr. and N. Ardenwood Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 12:30 a.m. The teens suffered from...
wbrz.com
Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.
Man arrested after Pike County deputies say they found ecstasy pills
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drugs charges. Investigators said they responded to the 4000 block of Highway 98 West on August 9 after receiving a call about a disturbance. A woman told deputies Kendrick Brown assaulted her and left the scene with a firearm. Deputies said they […]
iheart.com
Two Missing Teen Girls Sought In Livingston Parish
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to find two missing teenage girls. Officials say Kayla Watkins, 15, and Destiney Demoll, 14, were last seen on Sunday in the Watson area. Watkins is 5 foot 6 inches, about 150 pounds, and has "Bentley" tattooed on her forearm. Demoll is 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Widow of murdered “Good Samaritan” speaks out about finally getting justice 5 years later
For the first time, a widow is speaking out about her husband's murder that happened five years ago when he tried to help a stranger.
WAFB.com
Mother claims she was denied an abortion despite baby’s condition
Librarian files lawsuit against conservative group after heated meeting over possible ‘book bans’. A school librarian in Livingston Parish is suing a popular conservative non-profit organization for defamation and harassment. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
Overnight shooting injures 3 young people
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left three young people with injuries. Police say they responded to the area of 5600 Madison Avenue, between N. Foster Dr. and N. Ardenwood Dr., on Tuesday, Aug. 16 around 12:30 a.m. Three young...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man faces video voyeurism charges, Livingston Parish investigators say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Christopher Johnson, 38, on charges of video voyeurism. Investigators say the arrest comes during a months-long investigation that involves evidence dating back to 2019 and 2020. Current charges stem from one camera that was...
brproud.com
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police report arrests on drug, battery charges
Morgan City, Franklin and St. Mary authorities reported a total of seven arrests Tuesday and early Wednesday, including charges of drug possession and battery. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
wbrz.com
Police: Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting off of Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Three teens were injured in a shooting along Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning, police say. Officials said the three were shot around 12:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue near Greenwell Springs Road. Their injuries were all reported to be non-life-threatening. It's unclear how or...
theadvocate.com
Ascension man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to raping 12-year-old girl
A Gonzales-area man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl, taking a plea agreement with prosecutors that avoided the risk of the death penalty. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies had arrested Sean Czwakiel, 34, in April 2019 after a complaint from the girl,...
wbrz.com
No leads in rape at Baton Rouge park; security increased
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say they have no suspects five days after a woman was beaten and raped at a BREC park in broad daylight. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the victim was walking the trails at Forest Community Park, off South Harrells Ferry, when a man brutally attacked her.
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
Comments / 7