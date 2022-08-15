Read full article on original website
Jhon Espinal
2d ago
You get what you ask for. Keep playing with the speed limit and playing with others car’s space and you’ll be next.
Aaron Staples
2d ago
mentions nothing about speed, how about respect for the deceased. SMH
WGME
6 drivers charged with OUI at sobriety checkpoint in Kennebunk
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- Kennebunk Police say they got half a dozen drunk drivers off the road over the weekend. Police say they held a sobriety checkpoint on Route 35 on Saturday night. Between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. out of more than 800 vehicles stopped, police say they arrested six...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
WMTW
First bike share in the state launches in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Monday was the first day this bike share program launched. From the first day to Tuesday at noon there were 30 bike rides, according to the bike company Tandem Mobility. The city wants to create more sustainable transportation options for Portland residents and visitors. “We’ve seen...
N.H. authorities investigating after eggs were allegedly taken from a piping plover nest at Hampton Beach
Anyone with any information should contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for allegedly tampering with a state-endangered piping plover nest at Hampton Beach last month. Authorities believe two piping plover eggs may have...
WGME
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint
EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
WMUR.com
Man accused of threatening people with knife; found hiding under table in Manchester building
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Investigators said it took a police dog and pepper spray to arrest a man accused of threatening two people in downtown Manchester. They said Robert Philbrick lunged at the couple with a knife shortly after midnight Sunday and then hid inside a nearby building on Hanover Street.
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
WGME
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
WMTW
Two more officers testify that Kyle Fitzsimons assaulted them in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C., D.C — On the second of the Jan. 6 trial of Kyle Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon, Maine, federal prosecutors called two more police officers to testify and describe their violent encounters with Capitol rioters, including Fitzsimons. As Fitzsimons looked on from the defense table, prosecutors replayed videos...
fox5ny.com
Rare blue lobster caught by father and son in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine - You never know what the waters will turn up, and in Luke Rand’s case, it was a rare blue lobster. The 36-year-old from Portland, Maine, said he and his father captured the unique crustacean last Thursday in Casco Bay, an inlet in the Gulf of Maine.
Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH
New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
mainebiz.biz
Standish boatbuilder buys Newcastle marine business to accommodate expanding services
A Standish boatbuilder specializing in wooden boats saw a good opportunity to expand his facility and services with the purchase of a service and storage business further east along the coast in Newcastle. Robert Blood bought 15 Hall St., home to commercial marine business Newcastle Marine, from John Traina for...
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
mainepublic.org
Federal tax changes would ease Maine's affordable housing shortage, says one developer
A group called "Up for Growth" released a study last month that found Maine was about 9,000 affordable housing units short in 2019. The Portland-South Portland region alone was said to be some 8,000 affordable housing units short. Morning Edition Host Irwin Gratz talked recently with Dana Totman, President of...
wgan.com
The Amazing Acro-cats are performing this month in Portland
All month long The Amazing Acro-cats Pounce on Purrtland! The show will be performed several times between August 12 and August 28 at the St. Lawrence Arts Center at 76 Congress St in Portland. Performance Times:. August 12th 7pm. August 13th 3pm. August 14th 2pm. August 18th and 19th 7pm.
WMTW
Sea Dogs get 1,000th home win
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Sea Dogs beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10 to 7 at Hadlock Field on Sunday. It was Portland's 1,000th win at Hadlock Field in franchise history. The Sea Dogs' first season was in 1994, when they were affiliated with the Florida Marlins. They have...
