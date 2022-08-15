ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wonderwall.com

Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news

Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Jamie Foxx Thinks Cancel Culture Is Why His 2016 Movie Has Been Shelved

Jamie Foxx's 2016 project about two basketball fanatics has been sitting on a shelf for years ... and the actor thinks cancel culture is why it hasn't seen the light of day. Jamie stars alongside Jeremy Piven in "All-Star Weekend" -- a flick about two superfans who snag tickets to the NBA event out in Los Angeles ... it was supposed to debut in 2019, but it still hasn't come out, and no official word on the holdup.
MOVIES
Essence

Viola Davis And 'The Woman King' Cast Show Off The Intense Training Required To Become Warriors

Martial arts, weapons and weight training as well as sprinting are just a few things the stars had to do to prepare for their extraordinary roles. We are likely all aware that a great deal of work goes into bringing fictional movie characters to life. We don’t always know just how much, but the cast of the upcoming action drama The Woman King just filled us in. In the recently released vignette, “Train Like a Warrior,” the cast, which includes Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Adrienne Warren, talked about the transformation required to fulfill their roles.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Halle Berry Dyed Her Pixie Cut Purple, and the Results Are (Duh) Stunning

The Oscar-winning actor debuted a new look on Instagram over the weekend. Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the Dinosaur to Lady Gaga's House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it's coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly bright purple.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nipsey Hussle will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15 and what would have been the slain rapper’s 37th birthday. According to the organization’s website, only one posthumous award is given by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce each year after a two-year waiting period. His induction into the Walk of Fame’s 2022 class was announced in June 2021. Hussle joins 37 other honorees who have already been cemented on the famed sidewalk or are set to have stars installed this year. More from VIBE.comPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New CollectionLauren London Reveals The Advice...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Solange Knowles Can Now Add "Composer" To Her Resume

The Grammy winner was selected to curate a composition for the ballet's fall fashion gala. Solange’s new ventures should never come as a surprise. As an entertainer, she consistently reimagines what progress means for her trade—from art exhibits to mixed media modules— and she continues to inject her artistry with unapologetic expression. While she has seemingly been away from the spotlight, the “Binz” performer will make her debut as a ballet composer next month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Wears Coordinating Date Looks with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have gotten to the "casually coordinating looks" stage of their romance. The Alone Together actress and the Grammy-nominated musician were spotted on another evening out in NYC last night, in outfits that included similar shades of green. In the pics, the Dawson's Creek alum wears a black collared shirt with a cropped hem and rolled-up sleeves, paired with slate green trousers, a layered black ribbon belt, and casual sneakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

First Listen: Jemele Hill Teases New Season Of Her Podcast

Guests on Season 4 of The Spotify Original podcast include Idris Elba and Winston Duke. Jemele Hill is Unbothered is returning for a fourth season on Monday, August 22. Like the name suggests, the Spotify Original podcast from Jemele Hill centers around the Emmy Award-winning journalist’s unambiguous opinions on news, pop culture, sports, and politics.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

ABC Announces Premiere Date For Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’

The second installment of Quinta Brunson’s Award-winning comedy series will debut September 21 on ABC. The wait is over. Season 2 of ABC’s award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary, will premiere September 21. Today, the show’s Twitter account released a tweet accompanied with a group photo stating, “Next stop,...
TV SERIES
Essence

WATCH: Apple Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary, ‘Sidney’

Produced by Oprah Winfrey, the film will highlight the life and legacy of iconic actor Sidney Poitier. Today, Apple Original Films released the trailer for Sidney, an upcoming documentary about iconic Bahamian-American actor, director and diplomat Sidney Poitier produced by Oprah Winfrey. “When you grow up in a community where...
MOVIES

