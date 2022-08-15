Read full article on original website
DEC forest rangers subdue more wildfires, rescue injured hikers
Two wildfires last week burned parts of Harriman State Park in the lower Hudson Valley. The first wildfire was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the town of Highlands, in Orange County. The second wildfire was reported the same day, only 20 minutes later, in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw.
wrcr.com
NY DEC Adds Rockland to Drought Watch and Fire Warning Advisories
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded its Drought Watch and Fire Warning map to include Rockland County and much of the Hudson Valley. That means without significant rain soon, state officials could start asking residents to save water whenever possible. Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Chris Kear, says the dry conditions are making it hazardous for area firefighters…
1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac
One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
wrcr.com
Clarkstown to Shift Lifeguards’ Rotations to Avoid Closing Public Pools
The town of Clarkstown will be rotating some lifeguards a little bit, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have to close or restrict public pool usage despite a lifeguard shortage. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann says they never reached the 90 lifeguards they were hoping for, they did get 70 for the season, but some will be heading off to school soon…
The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years
The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”
The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach and Town of Ramapo Michael Supervisor Respond to Repaving Request
Part of Twin Avenue, the part closer to Union Road in Spring Valley, is in bad shape. The Village of Spring Valley claims it is not under them. Therefore, they are not repaving it. Can Rockland Daily find out under which jurisdiction this part of the road is? And ask...
wrcr.com
4th Annual National Night Out Comes to Pomona’s Clover Stadium
The fourth Annual National Night Out is coming to Clover Stadium in Pomona tomorrow. Ramapo Police chief Martin Reilly says the event serves to strengthen the partnership between first responders and the community…. Kids are sure to enjoy the music, face painting, there’s a dunk tank, police and fire vehicles,...
wrcr.com
Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps Booted from Town’s 911 System, Faist and Spring Hill to Cover RVAC Territory
The Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps will no longer be dispatched from the Town of Ramapo’s 911 system due to poor response times and no corrective plan from the corps’ leadership to fix the situation. That’s according to the town’s supervisor, who said the move was made yesterday. An “unofficial” Facebook page suggested that the corps had been shut down. But Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says that’s not the case…
3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt
One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Redistricting Chaos Washes Over Hudson Valley, Change on Horizon
Redistricting smacked New York with a wave of political chaos this year. Now, with primaries coming Tuesday, August 23, politicians state-wide are scrambling to secure their positions on a suddenly altered local playing field. In the wake, Nyack and lower Hudson Valley residents face an interesting slate of elections –...
rcbizjournal.com
Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter
County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Careless driver puts firefighters at risk by driving over fire hose
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A garage fire on Sunday afternoon was being extinguished by Arlington firefighters when a careless driver drove over the hose carrying water to the firefighters, putting lives at risk. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Arlington Fire District responded to a garage fire at 477 Haight...
News 12
Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County
A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday. According to a release from the New York State Police, a braking issue with the craft left the pilot unable to stop while en route for "Skydive the Ranch" in Gardiner. While attempting to land...
wrcr.com
Rockland Girl Becomes County’s First to Attain Rank of Eagle Scout
A Rockland girl has become the first in the county to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann says Nicole Riad was adopted by Boy Scout Troop 97-G in New City after her Stony Point Girl Scout troop lost their sponsor last year…. Nicole’s project included the...
