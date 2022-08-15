ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

wrcr.com

NY DEC Adds Rockland to Drought Watch and Fire Warning Advisories

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has expanded its Drought Watch and Fire Warning map to include Rockland County and much of the Hudson Valley. That means without significant rain soon, state officials could start asking residents to save water whenever possible. Rockland’s Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Chris Kear, says the dry conditions are making it hazardous for area firefighters…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 5 Injured When Hudson Valley Man Tries To Pass Rabbi’s Cadillac

One person was killed and at least five others injured following a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. The crash killed one person and injured at least five others.
94.3 Lite FM

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley

Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
wrcr.com

Clarkstown to Shift Lifeguards’ Rotations to Avoid Closing Public Pools

The town of Clarkstown will be rotating some lifeguards a little bit, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have to close or restrict public pool usage despite a lifeguard shortage. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann says they never reached the 90 lifeguards they were hoping for, they did get 70 for the season, but some will be heading off to school soon…
CLARKSTOWN, NY
Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”

The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
wrcr.com

4th Annual National Night Out Comes to Pomona’s Clover Stadium

The fourth Annual National Night Out is coming to Clover Stadium in Pomona tomorrow. Ramapo Police chief Martin Reilly says the event serves to strengthen the partnership between first responders and the community…. Kids are sure to enjoy the music, face painting, there’s a dunk tank, police and fire vehicles,...
POMONA, NY
wrcr.com

Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps Booted from Town’s 911 System, Faist and Spring Hill to Cover RVAC Territory

The Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps will no longer be dispatched from the Town of Ramapo’s 911 system due to poor response times and no corrective plan from the corps’ leadership to fix the situation. That’s according to the town’s supervisor, who said the move was made yesterday. An “unofficial” Facebook page suggested that the corps had been shut down. But Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says that’s not the case…
RAMAPO, NY
rcbizjournal.com

A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court

Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Redistricting Chaos Washes Over Hudson Valley, Change on Horizon

Redistricting smacked New York with a wave of political chaos this year. Now, with primaries coming Tuesday, August 23, politicians state-wide are scrambling to secure their positions on a suddenly altered local playing field. In the wake, Nyack and lower Hudson Valley residents face an interesting slate of elections –...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Only Hi-Tor Steps Up To Continue Running Shelter In Existing Facility; HV Humane Society Interested In Managing A Newly Built Shelter

County Likely To Contract With Hi-Tor In Short-Term To Run County Animal Facility; State Of Shelter Rebuild Remains Up In The Air. Just two entities – both in the business of managing animals – responded to Rockland County’s invitation to express interest in running the county-owned animal shelter. But only Hi-Tor Animal Care Center of Pomona, which has been running the shelter for 50 years, said it wanted to run the shelter as it exists now, and in the future when –and if — a new shelter is built.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Careless driver puts firefighters at risk by driving over fire hose

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A garage fire on Sunday afternoon was being extinguished by Arlington firefighters when a careless driver drove over the hose carrying water to the firefighters, putting lives at risk. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Arlington Fire District responded to a garage fire at 477 Haight...
ARLINGTON, NY
News 12

Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County

A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday. According to a release from the New York State Police, a braking issue with the craft left the pilot unable to stop while en route for "Skydive the Ranch" in Gardiner. While attempting to land...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

