WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase
READING, Pa. — A motorcyclist was hurt when he crashed into a Reading police car that was involved in an active chase. The crash happened Monday afternoon in the area of Wunder and Cotton streets. Authorities said two RPD officers were chasing two men on a motorcycle traveling north,...
Fatal fire in home north of Lehigh Valley, police say
A person was found dead Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Monroe County, authorities say. The fire was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, a county emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. There was an...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Poconos house fire
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - One person died and another was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County on Wednesday. Two adults and two children were in the Chestnuthill Township home when the fire broke out around 7 a.m., according to a fire marshal at the scene.
Funeral held for Pa. boy who died in wood-chipper incident
A deadly wood-chipper accident that killed a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His funeral was held Monday, according to his obituary.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car hits church in Bushkill Twp.
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Police have responded to an incident involving a car hitting a church in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Bushkill Center Road and Church Road in Bushkill Township. Police say the call came in just after 4 p.m. Images show front end...
One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. A neighbor says the neighborhood is quiet and nothing […]
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
Driver slams into church with no sign of braking, damaging structure, police say
A driver left Bushkill Center Road and slammed into a church Tuesday afternoon in Bushkill Township, resulting in structural damage to the building, township police said. The motorist appeared to have experienced a medical episode and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Township, for evaluation, Bushkill police officer Keith Snyder said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigating shots fired
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured. Officers responded to a report of shots in the 30 block of North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m. They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police warn Bucks communities of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes. Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday. Police say they have investigated 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries, and four stolen vehicles so...
Teen girl struck, injured after running in front of LANTA bus, cops say
A 15-year-old girl was injured Saturday night after Hellertown police say she ran out in front of a LANTA bus and was hit. The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Main Street between Water and Penn streets, police Cpl. John Donato said. The 15-year-old was...
Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police
A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. A...
sauconsource.com
Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm
A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
abc27.com
Police looking for missing Bucks County man
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11. According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No arrests made in shooting at Pa.’s Musikfest, chief says
The 20-year-old man shot Saturday night at Musikfest, during what authorities called an isolated and targeted incident, is in stable condition, Bethlehem’s police chief said Tuesday night. Chief Michelle Kott during Tuesday night’s meeting of Bethlehem City Council offered a recap of her department’s responses during the 10-day festival,...
Route 46 Crash Causes Delays, Detours In Morris County
A crash on Route 46 was causing serious delays and detours in Morris County, authorities said. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes in Parsippany shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, police said. The far right lane of Route 46 east at New Road was closed and all...
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
